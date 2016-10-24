       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
ÅF strengthens its market-leading position within petrochemical and process industries

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


For further information:

Per Magnusson, President, Industry Division, +46 70 676 64 26

ÅF is acquiring Reinertsen's operations in Sweden, thereby strengthening its
customer offering primarily in West Sweden.

The transaction, which will take effect on 1 November 2016, allows ÅF to
reinforce its offering within chemicals and petrochemicals, as well as process
industry, but also to other industrial clients in West Sweden.

"This acquisition will make us a dynamic project supplier to our existing
clients, while enabling us to develop our offering to other industrial clients
in West Sweden. The experience that Reinertsen has of working with fixed-price
projects and undertaking is of value to our clients," says Per Magnusson,
President, Industry Division.

The business sales is approximately SEK 100 million and around 100 employees are
based in Gothenburg and Stenungsund. The acquisition means that all of
Reinertsen's Swedish operations are now integrated into ÅF's business within the
Industry and Infrastructure divisions.



Corporate Communication
ÅF AB (publ)



ÅF is an engineering and consulting company with assignments in the energy,
industrial and infrastructure sectors, creating progress for our clients since
1895. By connecting technologies, we provide profitable, innovative, and
sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building
on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the
world.

ÅF - Innovation by experience


