ÅF strengthens its market-leading position within petrochemical and process industries

ÅF is acquiring Reinertsen's operations in Sweden, thereby strengthening its

customer offering primarily in West Sweden.



The transaction, which will take effect on 1 November 2016, allows ÅF to

reinforce its offering within chemicals and petrochemicals, as well as process

industry, but also to other industrial clients in West Sweden.



"This acquisition will make us a dynamic project supplier to our existing

clients, while enabling us to develop our offering to other industrial clients

in West Sweden. The experience that Reinertsen has of working with fixed-price

projects and undertaking is of value to our clients," says Per Magnusson,

President, Industry Division.



The business sales is approximately SEK 100 million and around 100 employees are

based in Gothenburg and Stenungsund. The acquisition means that all of

Reinertsen's Swedish operations are now integrated into ÅF's business within the

Industry and Infrastructure divisions.







ÅF is an engineering and consulting company with assignments in the energy,

industrial and infrastructure sectors, creating progress for our clients since

1895. By connecting technologies, we provide profitable, innovative, and

sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building

on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the

world.



