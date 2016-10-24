A Guide to Shopping in Chamonix Mont Blanc

Whether youre looking for designer dresses, furs and lingerie or top brand skiwear, a shopping trip to Chamonix Mont Blanc never disappoints.

These wise words from Sex and the Citys Carrie Bradshaw arent far wrong  why work so hard in life if you dont have anything to show for it? You may be indulging in a luxury winter holiday to the glamorous French resort of Chamonix this season, or you may be planning a day trip from Geneva to Chamonix Mont Blanc; either way, you wont want to miss the opportunity to browse the shopping options in this pretty alpine town.



A shopping trip will ensure that youre the best dressed skiers on the slopes, and the most elegantly garbed diners in the Michelin-starred restaurants. The shops of the charming town centre, which stand in contrast against the rugged white peak of Mont Blanc towering above them, offer a variety of retail options from sensible snow wear to haute-couture.



High End Labels



If youre looking for some designer delights to line your wardrobe, Chamonix Mont Blanc will not disappoint. Browse the Rue du Docteur Paccard for a selection of high-end fashion houses including Chanel and Lacoste. French fashion sellers such as JagVi, for the stylish gentleman traveller, and La Canadienne, selling luxury furs and leathers, are well worth a visit. Amazone Lingerie will provide you with luxurious underwear that will make you feel a million dollars.



Clothes are not the only luxury items that Chamonix Mont Blanc offers its visitors. Swarovski will supply you with all the sparkle you need to dazzle off the slopes. Parfumerie Piot is the towns perfume emporium, selling heavenly scents as well as a wide range of make-up and accessories.



Alpine Essentials



If its your winter sports wardrobe that youre looking to expand, there are a wealth of shops that fit the bill. One of the first big name brands to establish itself in Chamonix was Patagonia, which still occupies a commanding location in the town centre, and was shortly followed by brands such as Peak Performance and Napapijri. La Fuma, Helly Hansen, Snell Sports... with so much choice, youll have to purchase a couple of extra suitcases too to take it all home with you!





Getting to Chamonix



Whether youre enjoying a week of winter sports in the resort or simply escaping for the weekend to sample Chamonix Mont Blancs stellar shopping, the airport with the easiest access is across the border in Switzerland. Getting from Geneva to Chamonix is simple and stress-free if you book your transfer with Shuttle Direct.



Take the hassle out of travelling with ski equipment; if you let us know in advance, we can transport all of your kit for free. It will allow you to enjoy a comfortable ride from Geneva to Chamonix, along a route with jaw-dropping views that will make the whole of Instagram jealous!





Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa.

