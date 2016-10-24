Movidius Strikes Deal with Hikvision to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Intelligent Cameras

Myriad 2 VPU delivers deep neural network processing for next-generation video analytics

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Movidius -- the world leader in embedded machine vision technology together with leading provider of video-based IoT (Internet of Things) solutions and data operation services Hikvision have announced that Movidius' Myriad 2 Vision Processing Unit (VPU) technology will be powering a new lineup of smart cameras. Among other things, Myriad 2 will be utilized for running cutting-edge Deep Neural Networks in order to perform much higher accuracy video analytics locally.

Deep Neural Networks are rapidly replacing traditional computer vision approaches to video analytics, allowing security systems to automatically detect anomalies such as suspicious packages, drivers distracted by mobile devices, and intruders trying to access secure locations. Running Deep Neural Networks has historically required devices to depend on additional compute in the cloud, but thanks to the ultra-low power Myriad 2 Vision Processing Unit (VPU), these advanced algorithms can now be run at the edge, inside cameras themselves.

"Advances in artificial intelligence are revolutionizing the way we think about personal and public security" says Movidius CEO, Remi El-Ouazzane "The ability to automatically process video in real-time to detect anomalies will have a large impact on the way cities infrastructure are being used. We're delighted to partner with Hikvision to deploy smarter camera networks and contribute to creating safer communities, better transit hubs and more efficient business operations."

Thanks to Deep Neural Networks and stereo 3D sensing, Hikvision has been able to achieve up to 99% accuracy in their advanced visual analytics applications. Some of these applications include: car model classification, intruder detection, suspicious baggage alert, and seatbelt detection. The Myriad 2 platform allows these functions to now be processed instantaneously onboard the camera, rather than being sent to the cloud for processing.

"There are huge amounts of gains to be made when it comes to neural networks and intelligent camera systems" says Hikvision CEO, Hu Yangzhong. "With the Myriad 2 VPU we're able to make our analytics offerings much more accurate, flagging more events that require a response, while reducing false alarms. Embedded, native intelligence is a major step towards smart, safe and efficiently run cities. We will build a long term partnership with Movidius and its VPU roadmap."



The first products to use Myriad 2 will be shown at the 13th China International Exhibit for Public Safety, taking place October 25th through 28th.

Movidius is the leader in high performance, ultra-low power computer vision technology for connected devices. By marrying sophisticated software algorithms to a powerful, purpose-built Vision Processing Unit (VPU), Movidius brings new levels of visual intelligence to smart devices. Movidius' dedicated machine vision solutions enable a new wave of intelligent and contextually aware devices including drones and AR/VR devices. On September 5th, 2016, Intel announced plans to acquire Movidius, with the deal expected to close this year.

