KELOWNA, BC - October 24, 2016 - Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (OTC: LAGBF) (Frankfurt: LB6A.F) (the Company or Laguna) announces its European sales, marketing and distribution strategy to penetrate the European market. Laguna intends to enter the multibillion dollar bottled water and skin care market in Europe by joint venture and/or licensing opportunities.



Laguna is working with a German based consulting group (Consultants) that are connected to some of Europes largest retail chains and home shopping networks.



Laguna intends Germany to be the first market in which it will launch its Cannabidiol (CBD) products and then plans to subsequently expand into the rest of Europe. CBDs are legal in Germany and this provides Laguna with an incredible market opportunity. Germany has a population of 80.6 million people.



Laguna has the exclusive distribution rights for Germany for both Carlsbad CBD Water and CannaCeuticals CBD Skin Care Products.



Mr. Troy Nihart, COO of Carlsbad Naturals said We have established a strategic alignment between Laguna Blends and Carlsbad Naturals. Laguna is connected into the European market place where the demand for CBD products is very bullish. We have an opportunity to be a dominate player in the specialty bottled water Industry in Europe. This partnership between Companies opens up the gateway for enormous opportunity in our planned European expansion.



Mr. Stuart Gray, Lagunas CEO said With the growing awareness and market demand of CBDs worldwide, Laguna is positioning itself to be a market leader in the sale of CBD bottled water and Cannaceuticals, CBD Skin Care products. Laguna can penetrate the European market with our established relationships in the Country. Germany has one of the worlds top business environments and we look forward to the opportunities that are currently presenting themselves.





Mr. Ray Grimm, Lagunas President stated, This partnership along with our German contacts, will give us an extremely strong foothold into Europe. Obviously when you receive a 100% improvement with a skin care product you have a home run product with the proven science and clinical data to back that up. Mr. Ray Grimm went on to say, The team of Doctors that formulated the Carlsbad CBD water did so with the sole purpose of creating a high alkaline water offering the benefits of CBD. Many believe this to be the next evolution in the water industry, providing unique health benefits due to the proprietary nanotechnology. Carlsbad CBD water provides antioxidants at the cellular level along with providing cellular hydration and energy.



The Consultants will produce and distribute all the necessary marketing related materials and negotiate wholesale, licensing and or joint venture business opportunities with retail and home shopping networks on behalf of Laguna. Laguna has paid $228,000 CDN in consulting and marketing fees in shares at a deemed price of $0.38 per share.



CannaCeuticals (Canna), skin care products are a Swiss heritage brand utilizing cosmeceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for its line of revolutionary products. In a recent study of Cannas CBD face serum, test subjects reported an unprecedented 100% overall improvement to the appearance of skin within two weeks. Additionally, more than 80% of test subjects said they would purchase the Canna serum product if it was available for purchase.



Laguna recently announced a Letter of Intent with Carlsbad Naturals CBD Bottled Water Company (Carlsbad Naturals) to Acquire up to 60% Equity Interest. The first 19% will be acquired upon successful completion of a definitive agreement with an option to acquire an additional 41% of the Company in a Transaction Valued at $1.8 MM USD.



Carlsbad Naturals is a market leader in the distribution and sales of nano-amplified CBD bottled water in the USA. The Company has a proprietary process of incorporating CBD into its formulation. Carlsbad Naturals has achieved unaudited U.S. sales in excess of $500,000 US in its first year of business as at August 31, 2016.



About Carlsbad Naturals CBD Bottled Water Company

Created by a team of doctors, Carlsbad Naturals brings cutting edge science to deliver nutrients and hydration in an effective way, naturally and responsibly. Applying quantum physics, our nanotechnology successfully increases the surface area of each substance we put in our water, so that less is much more.



Carlsbad Naturals is a market leader in the distribution and sales of CBD Water. With its unique and proprietary way of infusing CBDs though nanotechnology Carlsbad is poised to remain the market leader.



We at Carlsbad Naturals are committed to providing the highest quality products for our customers. For more information about Carlsbad Naturals, go to www.cbdnaturals.com



CannaCeuticals, CBD Skin Care Products



CannaCeuticals Swiss heritage is at the core of Cannas revolutionary skincare products. Its pure, cosmeceutical-grade CBD extract hails from the crisp, clean air of Switzerland, but Cannas heritage goes much further than that. Swiss culture is known for its precision and perfectionism, and CannaCeuticals radiates that same standard in every formula it produces. Cannas team of formulators are made up of chemists and product developers that analyze every detail, sourcing ingredients from all ends of the earth to create the most balanced, highly efficacious, anti-aging CBD skincare products in the world.



CannaCeuticals CBD7 anti-aging skincare products incorporate cannabidiol (CBD), a superior antioxidant and a potential anti-inflammatory agent, both of which are significant in anti-aging. Cannas Swiss heritage influences a sense of unity in its products, and it combines CBD with other essential anti-aging ingredients to create formulas that pack a powerful punch.



Clinical trials were conducted by BioScreen Testing Services, Inc., a third-party FDA approved lab located in the USA. The test subjects that used the Cannaceutical facial serum noticed a 100% overall improvement of the skin appearance within a two-week period.



Laguna has signed a distribution agreement with ISO International, LLC, a transaction under which Laguna has acquired the exclusive right to market, promote and distribute seven CBD skin care products of CannaCeuticals of California, USA (Canna)

https://cbdskincream.com/



What is Cannabidiol



Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in abundance in the hemp plant. Hemp genetics are naturally rich in cannabidiol as well as other non-psychoactive cannabinoids and phytochemicals. Cannabidiol, and all the other cannabinoids in the cannabis plant, were patented by the United States Government in 2003 as neuroprotectants and antioxidants.



About Laguna Blends Inc.



Laguna is a marketing company that generates retail sales through independent affiliates. Affiliates market Lagunas products on an online platform in the USA and Canada. In addition, Laguna is seeking joint ventures, acquisitions and wholesale distribution opportunities in the hemp and CBD industry. Laguna is planning an aggressive international expansion into Asia and Europe in 2017. Laguna offers both hemp and CBD products.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Stuart Gray

Chief Executive Officer



CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS:

Howe & Bay

Suite 600 - 535 Howe St.

Vancouver BC

V6C 2Z4

1.604.449.5302



COMPANY:

Laguna Blends

ir(at)lagunablends.com

www.lagunablends.com

https://cbdskincream.com/



Join Us On Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/LagunaBlends/

Twitter: (at)LagunaBlends



Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Companys business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. None of the statements contained in this news release are health claims and the FDA has not evaluated these claims. Lagunas products and proposed products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.









