Starcore International Mines Ltd.: Exploration Drilling Intersects 40 meters Averaging 1.30 g/t Au at Toiyabe Gold Project, Nevada



(firmenpresse) -

Exploration Drilling Intersects 40 meters Averaging 1.30 g/t Au at Toiyabe Gold Project, Nevada





Vancouver, B.C. - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX:SAM) (the Company or Starcore) is pleased to announce that it has completed Phase 1 drilling on its Toiyabe Project, located 10 kilometers south of the Cortez Hills Mine in northeastern Nevada. A total of 3,011 meters of RC/core were drilled in 15 holes. Partial geochemical results are in hand. Shallow RC drill holes have identified a possible extension of the near-surface resource and the first deep core hole has identified high-grade gold mineralization (1.5 m of 12.9 g/t Au) at depth (See below).



Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling, including two pre-collar holes, consisted of fifteen holes for a total footage of 2,537 meters. Core drilling totaled 474 meters in two holes. A summary of assay results received to date are shown below. A map of drill hole locations can be found on the Company website https://www.starcore.com .



Toiyabe Project 2016 Phase 1 Initial Assay Results

Hole IDAZIMUTH INCLT FROM (m) THICKNESAu

DEPTH TO S g/t

(m) (m) (meters

)



T-1601 NA -90 140.2 77.7 112.8 35.1 0.31

T-1601CNA -90 390.4 269.1 294.1 40.2 1.30

includes 255.4 258.5 3 7.70

includes 255.4 256.9 1.5 12.9

0



T-1602 NA -90 134.1 67.1 80.8 13.7 0.16

T-1607 NA -90 196.6 13.7 16.8 3 1.90

T-1608 NA -90 208.8 120.4 123.4 3 0.16

132.6 138.7 6.1 0.32

146.3 164.6 18.3 0.46

179.8 192.0 12.2 0.13

T-1609 45 -60 91.4 32.0 33.5 1.5 0.88

T-1611 NA -90 213.3 NSV



T-1612 NA -90 342.9 193.5 201.2 7.6 0.11

T-1613 NA -90 315.5 76.2 89.9 13.7 0.27

T-1615 45 -45 163.1 82.3 89.9 7.6 0.23

99.1 103.6 4.6 0.24

T1616 45 -45 152.4 41.1 48.8 7.6 0.13

36.6 76.2 39.6 0.15

T-1618 45 -45 91.4 7.6 12.2 4.6 0.28

82.3 83.8 1.5 0.82

T-1619 45 -45 121.9 38.1 44.2 6.1 1.07

T-1620 45 -45 121.9 108.2 114.3 6.1 0.16

T-1621 45 -45 121.9 68.6 74.7 6.1 1.08

T-1622 45 -45 121.9 50.3 53.3 3 3.10



Assays from T-1601C, the first deep core hole, show a broad mineralized zone from 254 to 294 meters(40 m) which averages 1.3 g/t Au. This zone includes 3 meters of 7.7 g/t Au (255.4-258.4 m) or 1.5 meters of 12.9 g/t Au (2554-256.9 m). The mineralized intervals coincide closely with highly altered breccia within broad fault zones.



The RC program targeted a combination of resistivity high anomalies as well as offsets and extensions to mineralization associated with the Courtney fault zones. A near-surface NI43-101 resource of 173,562 contained ounces of gold was published in 2009. Fifteen of the initially proposed RC holes were completed for a total drilling footage of 2,537 meters. Seven of the fifteen RC holes were lost short of targeted horizons. Even with these drilling limitations, fourteen of the fifteen RC holes encountered anomalous gold values as shown in the table above.



All RC drilling samples are collected in 1.5 meter intervals, logged and securely shipped to ALS Chemex Labs Inc. in Reno, Nevada to be analyzed for gold and silver by fire assay. A second sample split is kept on site for possible re-testing or future metallurgy. Standards and blanks are included with the sample submittals and numerous repeat assays conducted. The core is logged, sample intervals marked on the core either in 1.5 meter lengths or geologic/structural breaks, sawed and half core assayed the same as the RC procedure mentioned above.



Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.



About Starcore



Starcore is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing gold and silver through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, S.A. de C.V., which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico. Starcore is a public reporting issuer on the TSX. Starcore is also engaged in owning, acquiring, exploiting, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and either joint venturing or developing these properties further. Starcore has interests in properties located in Mexico, Canada and the United States. For more information concerning Starcore, see documents filed under its profile on SEDAR, or visit its website at www.starcore.com.



On behalf of Starcore International Mines Ltd.



Signed Robert Eadie

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



EVAN EADIE

Investor Relations

Telephone: (416) 640-1936

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935



Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Suite 750 - 580 Hornby Street,

Box 113, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3B6

Suite 904 - 85 Richmond Street West,

Toronto Ontario M5H 2C9

Telephone: (604) 602-4935

Fax: (604) 602-4936

e-mail. info(at)starcore.com

website: www.starcore.com



The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility for the adequacy

or accuracy of this press release.



Forward Statement: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Starcore expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.









PressRelease by

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Company information / Profile:Requests:

Starcore konzentriert sich auf die Exploration, Gewinnung und Verarbeitung von Gold- und Silbervorkommen. Das Unternehmen besitzt, erwirbt, fördert, exploriert und bewertet Rohstoffprojekte. Die weitere Bearbeitung dieser Projekte erfolgt entweder über Joint Ventures oder durch das Unternehmen selbst. Das Unternehmen besitzt ausschließlich Beteiligungen an Konzessionsgebieten in Mexiko.





Date: 10/24/2016 - 11:45

Language: English

News-ID 502264

Character count: 6748

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease