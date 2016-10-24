NUTRITIONAL HIGH Provides an Update on its Colorado Projekt; Announces Roadshow in Germany



(firmenpresse) -

Nutritional High Provides AN UPDATE ON ITS COLORADO PROJECT; Announces ROADSHOW IN gERMANY



Toronto, Ontario - Toronto, Ontario - Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF, FRANKFURT:2NU) wishes to provide an update on its launch in Colorado.



With the assistance of the Company, Palo Verde has completed its Phase I equipment installation, which includes oil extraction equipment and security systems. Palo Verde is moving quickly to complete all local inspections to allow it to launch production of cannabis oils and cannabis-infused products.



Jim Frazier CEO of Nutritional High commented: Our vision is to become the market leader in marijuana oils and edibles and we will accomplish this through the quality, creativity and innovation of our product offerings. Shortly after Palo Verde launches our oil products, they will bring to market the edibles lines we are developing which we believe will have an immediate impact on how current and new consumers view the overall infused-edible experience. Creativity-Innovation-Execution is how Nutritional High will take the industry to a new level.



While working to launch in Colorado, we are also taking steps to establish Nutritional High in several other US states. We expect the launch of our marijuana oils and edibles by Palo Verde in Colorado to be the first of many milestones as we roll out our core business plan.



Nutritional High will provide a specific launch date for production in Colorado once local inspections are complete, and will provide additional details on its branding strategy, which will include both Jimi Hendrix branded products and proprietary brands being developed by the Company.



Road Show in Germany



Nutritional High also wishes to announce that its Chairman, David Posner, is visiting Germany this week as part of an investor road show. While in Germany, Mr. Posner will also meet with consultants and potential partners to advance the Companys international expansion strategy.



We are committed to developing and growing a significant presence in Europe - both an investor base and eventually production and distribution for our product offerings, commented Mr. Posner.



About Nutritional High International Inc.



Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law and presently has operations in Illinois and is in the process of launching operations in Colorado.



For updates on the Companys activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google+



For further information, please contact:



Steven Low

Boom Capital Markets Inc.

(647) 620-5101

Email: steve(at)boomcapitalmarkets.com

www.boomcapitalmarkets.com



-and-



David Posner, Chairman

Nutritional High International Inc.

(647) 985-6727

Email: dposner(at)nutritionalhigh.com



Nutritional High International Inc.

77 King Street West, Suite 2905

Toronto, ON M5K 1H1



NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of the applicable real estate and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.





PressRelease by

NUTRITIONAL HIGH INTERNATIONAL INC

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 10/24/2016 - 10:37

Language: English

News-ID 502265

Character count: 6211

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NUTRITIONAL HIGH INTERNATIONAL INC

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease