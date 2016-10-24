GAIN Capital Protects Revenue and Brand Values for Global Online Trading Platform with Catchpoint

(firmenpresse) - October 24th 2016 - Catchpoint Systems, a digital performance analytics company, today announced how global online trading provider GAIN Capital is using its solution to assure high quality customer experiences on its trading platform globally and especially in new growth markets in Asia.



GAIN Capital allows investors around the world to trade in different international markets. For a high value service, a superior end-user experience is critical, with any downtime or performance issues harming brand reputation irreparably. To assure this, GAIN Capital required an end-user experience monitoring (EUM) solution that provided real-time analytics from locations all over the globe with a reliable alerting system when they are down.



The company is partnering with Catchpoint to monitor its global online trading platform for speed and availability, to protect revenue streams and brand reputation and to test their third party APIs and streaming HTTP service. The partnership also ensures the performance of third party vendors such as domain name systems (DNS) and content delivery networks (CDN).



Through the deployment of the Catchpoint analytics system, GAIN has seen the following benefits:



 The ability to streamline monitoring and operations initiatives into a cohesive initiative, through scheduled weekly drills to test monitors and customised alerts to ensure all systems are operating at optimum level

 A reduction in the number of false positives in comparison with their own internal monitoring

 Easy detection and diagnosis of DNS issues, allowing third parties to pinpoint quickly which server is causing problems and correct it seamlessly

 Increased importance of end-user experience and monitoring as a decision-making tool throughout the institution due to the high visibility of the system throughout the organisation



Mukesh Kachroo, Chief Technology Officer, GAIN Capital commented: We have leveraged Catchpoints global node system to pinpoint specific problems across out global infrastructure, giving us more control. Catchpoint has allowed us to prevent minor issues from becoming bigger problems by catching performance issues early on. We have found the in-depth analytical capabilities of the Catchpoint system particularly important for our Asia-based CDNs, which function as backbone infrastructure to create fast internet connections from Asia to London, rather than traditional content distribution.





Medhi Daoudi CEO and co-founder of Catchpoint Systems comments: GAIN Capital is an exciting global digital brand that needs to know exactly how its customers are experiencing the highest quality of service wherever they are accessing the trading platform on the planet. So, its great to see that we are providing the insights and analytics that are helping GAIN Capital make a difference and support its business growth.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/GAIN-Capital-Protects-Revenue-and-Brand-Values-for-Global-Online-Trading



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About GAIN Capital

GAIN Capital (NYSE: GCAP) provides market access and trade execution services to a diverse client base of retail and institutional investors across a range of exchange-traded and OTC markets. Founded in 1999, the company today supports customers in over 180 countries via several globally recognized brands, including FOREX.com, City Index and GTX. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com



About Catchpoint Systems

Catchpoint Systems is a leading Digital Performance Analytics company that provides unparalleled insight into your customer-critical services to help you consistently deliver an amazing customer experience. Designed for digital business, Catchpoint is the only end-user experience monitoring (EUM) platform that can simultaneously capture, index and analyze object-level performance data inline across the most extensive monitor types and node coverage, enabling a smarter, faster way to preempt issues and optimize service delivery. More than 350 customers in over 30 countries trust Catchpoint to strengthen their brand and grow their businesses. To request a free trial, visit www.catchpoint.com/freetrial.



PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Media contacts

Daniel Couzens / Kamile Stankute

OneChocolate for Catchpoint UK

+44 (0) 207 437 0227

Catchpoint(at)onechocolatecomms.co.uk

Date: 10/24/2016 - 12:37

Language: English

News-ID 502268

Character count: 3018

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease