Sample the Classic Cuisine of Lanzarote

Winter holidays in Lanzarote can be a foodies delight. The cuisine is fresh, eclectic and delicious!

(firmenpresse) - Many people associate the winter months with thoughts of warming dishes and cosy recipes to create decadent comfort foods. Especially during the festive seasons, food can become the focus of many family gatherings and celebrations. If you are choosing to buck the norm and spend you winter holidays in Lanzarote, your inner foodie will not be disappointed. Like the many curious features of this almost fantasy-like island, Lanzarotes traditional cuisine is unique, eclectic and full of flavour!



Harvesting a Volcano



Many people wonder how an island created from a volcanic eruption can possibly be a hospitable environment for growing crops, and it is true that the land creates a singularly unique farming experience for those embarking on this endeavour. However, the island epitomises quality over quantity as it is not possible to grow vast quantities of any one crop, but what is grown is one-of-a-kind and exquisitely delicious.



Lanzarotes Signature Dishes



Visitors spending their winter holidays in Lanzarote will find their tables overflowing with the freshest fish and seafood, native wines and the islands famous potato dishes. Papas Arrugadas (wrinkled potatoes) are perhaps Lanzarotes favourite signature dish and are generally a staple at any meal. Grown in the fields of black volcanic soil that are found all over Lanzarote, these tiny potatoes have a distinctive nutty flavour. Papas arrugadas are always served with a sauce, the most traditional being a mojo sauce which is a rich blend of olive oil, garlic, herbs, spices and vinegar. The little potatoes can be served with a red or green mojo sauce, one of which is full of chillies and peppers and the other seasoned with parsley and coriander.



Other island specialties include Gofio  made from toasted corn and maize  and a traditional sweet desert called Bienmesable, which is a sweet almond syrup served over ice cream. All of these side dishes compliment the islands freshest catches. Sea bream, parrot fish and sea bass appear on most menus, grilled and accompanied by many tapas-style dishes. The freshness is astounding and results are delicious!





Celebration Feasts and Festivals



Like most areas of the world, Lanzarote is proud of its gastronomic heritage and celebrates it frequently with sumptuous feasts and festivals. Winter holidays in Lanzarote can be filled with wine tours and visits to various food and wine festivals.



Some wineries in Lanzarote only produce around 100,000 bottles a year of the islands famous Malvasia wine, however, it is safe to say that, once again, this is due to their commitment to quality over quantity. The vineyards in Lanzarote are not the typical uniformed rows of vines that one sees in European countries; rather each grape vine requires a 4ft deep hollow with a protective wall of bricks surrounding it to shield the plant from the strong winds. The landscape that is created is just another unique feature of Lanzarote that visitors will find curiously breath-taking. Local wineries have the opportunity to display their produce each year at the islands famous Saborea Lanzarote food and wine festival held in November.



The Foodie Destination



As food and wine tours grow in popularity, Lanzarote has certainly made its mark on this section of the travel industry. From the traditional markets, such as the Arrecife Markets, to the world renowned restaurants such as El Diablo Restaurant, Casa-Museo Al Campesino and The Castillo De San José, visitors enjoying their winter holidays in Lanzarote are treated to an eclectic tour of gastronomic delights!





Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. For those heading off to catch some sun on winter holidays in Lanzarote Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

