Exchange the British Rain for Lanzarotes Winter Sun in December

The winter sun in December shines brightly on Lanzarotes paradise-like beaches. Say goodbye to Britains rain for the holidays.

(firmenpresse) - It cannot be denied that our British weather is not at its best in December. This is in fact a superb time of year to say goodbye to the cold dreariness and set off for warmer, sunnier climes. In this matter Lanzarote cannot be beaten for its warm temperatures and endless sunny days even in the depths of winter. However, Lanzarote offers more than just winter sun in December. The island boasts a multitude of winning attractions that will suit all ages and interests.



Chasing the Winter Sun



Lanzarote is the fourth largest of the Canary Islands. Situated just off the coast of Morocco, it benefits from warm coastal breezes and the temperature of the water rarely dips below a comfortable 18°C even in the winter months. The warm winter sun in December shines in abundance and the daytime temperatures are generally around 20°C.



The northern shores are typically windier than the sheltered coves of the south, making them more popular with beach-goers. However, the island has an amazing array of different landscapes ranging from tropical mountains, wind-swept desert dunes, sandy beaches and even volcanic terrains that have been described as Martian-like.



Something for Everyone



For a small island, Lanzarote is packed with things to do and see. In the winter the islands attractions are just as vibrant and interesting as they are during the summer months and benefit from the lack of crowds. One of the most popular destinations is the amazing Timanfaya National Park, where reminders of the islands volcanic foundation can be found everywhere. The guided tours are highly recommended as is a visit to the parks restaurant where dishes are made using geothermic heat.



The Guinate Tropical Park is another must-see for visitors to Lanzarote. The scenery is tropical and lush, complete with waterfalls, lakes and gardens. The park is also home to a number of species of birds as well as meerkats, wallabies and monkeys.





Lanzarote also boasts an abundant array of eclectic cultural influences. One its greatest residents was César Manrique, whose influence can be found all over the island. Manrique was an artist, architect and interior designer as well as a visionary. He dedicated his life to preserving the beauty of Lanzarote and fought the influence of mass tourist industries when all others were building concrete high-rises back in the 1960s. Some of Manriques greatest works can be found at the Jameos del Agua and the Mirador del Rio.



First Class Beaches



Lanzarote can easily lay claim to having the best beaches in the Canary Islands. The south of the island typically draws the sun-worshippers to its magnificent beaches, wonderful amenities, restaurants, and opportunities for a variety of water sports.

Playa Blanca is also a popular resort area for families seeking the winter sun in December. The sheltered beaches are lapped by gentles waves which are perfect for younger children. The resort is also very close to the Timanfaya National Park and is home to some of the best seafood restaurants on the island.



Stress-Free Access



Lanzarote is only a 4-hour flight from most of the major UK airports. The winter sun in December is made all the more blissful by being deemed off-season by the tourist industry, making it much more affordable! Pre-booking a Shuttle Direct transfer to and from the airport completes the ultimate stress-free holiday experience. Lanzarote is an ideal destination for a winter break offering fun, sun and an envy-worthy tan at the end of the holiday.





