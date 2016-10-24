Seeking the Winter Sun in December? Try the Canary Islands

Seeking the winter sun in December? The Canary Islands have everything you are looking for!

(firmenpresse) - It is still a peculiar habit of our society that we generally choose to take our holidays abroad during our own summer months. It would seem to be much more appealing to seek out the winter sun in December when our own weather turns less favourable and we have reached the end of our calendar year of work, study and other life chores. Luckily families can take advantage of this by jetting off to warmer climes in the winter months for less money and less hassle!



Paradise Knocking



The Canary Islands are a perfect winter holiday destination, welcoming travellers with warm sunny weather, beaches and exciting attractions. This archipelago of islands can be found just off the coast of Morocco and are an autonomous community of Spain. Their geographical location has many environmental and cultural benefits.



An eclectic mix of ethnic influences can be felt across all the islands, which bask in warm temperatures and beautiful sunshine almost all year round. The most popular islands include Tenerife, Lanzarote, La Palma, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Gomera and El Hierro. Each one offers much more than just the draw of the winter sun in December and visitors of all ages can be easily kept engaged, relaxed and entertained for the entirety of their visit.



Our Three Favourite Islands



It is almost impossible to choose our favourite island as each one has something unique to offer. However, in terms of covering almost all interests, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria could be classified as perfect destinations.



Lanzarote



Lanzarote is only 125km off the coast of Africa and benefits from warm winds coming from the continent. The island is the fourth largest in the archipelago and offers idyllic beaches, volcanic mountain ranges, fine cuisine and art.



Lanzarote was home to the famed artist, architect and sculptor, César Manrique. His influence can be felt and seen across the island in beautiful structures and buildings that blend seamlessly into the scenic natural background.





One of Lanzarotes top attractions is the Timanfaya National Park, which is locally known as the Fire Mountains. The almost Mars-like landscape was created between 1730 and 1736, as a result of over 100 volcanoes erupting in sequence. This dramatic terrain is well worth a visit.



Fuerteventura



The island of Fuerteventura is the second largest in the Canary Islands and was declared a UNESCO biosphere reserve in 2009. Its is well known for having the biggest and best beaches of all the islands in the archipelago. Consequently water sports opportunities abound allowing visitors to take full advantage of the warm winter sun in December.



The island also offers historic attractions, including a hands-on cheese-making museum and some magnificent churches which date back to the seventeenth century, as well as soft sandy beaches and a water park.



Gran Canaria



Gran Canaria, the third largest island, is well known and loved for its dramatic mountain ranges and epic landscape. It is an outdoor adventure lovers dream, offering rugged coastlines with sandy beaches, leafy green mountains as well as atmospheric desert landscapes. Cycling, hiking and an assortment of water sports can be enjoyed all year round.



The historic capital of Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, is a welcome respite from the adrenaline-seeking pleasures the island provides. It has a chic cosmopolitan atmosphere complete with great shopping and fine dining.



How to Get There



The Canary Islands offer endless opportunities for travellers of all ages and interests. The popularity of the islands becomes apparent very quickly during the summer months when some of the island resorts are crowded and fairly expensive. However, for those seeking winter sun in December at an affordable price, the Canary Islands are an ideal destination.



The islands are only a four-hour flight from any of the UK airports. For the ultimate worry-free winter holiday, try pre-booking a shuttle to and from the airport with Shuttle Direct. After the hard work of travelling is done, the serious business of having fun and relaxing can begin!





Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa.

