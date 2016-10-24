Airlines Increase Customer Engagement and Improve Growth Using SDL Content Management and Language Solutions

(firmenpresse) - Vanilla Airlines and China Airlines leverage SDL solutions to launch global websites



MAIDENHEAD, U.K. & WAKEFIELD, Mass.  October 24, 2016  SDL (LSE: SDL) today announced that Vanilla Airlines has selected SDL WorldServer for translation management, and China Airlines has launched 12 websites in 11 languages using SDL Web and SDL Language Services to manage and translate its global content. This recent momentum in the airline sector and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region adds to SDLs portfolio of leading airline customers including ANA, JAL and Eva Air. Each of these brands is using SDL technology to connect with its global customer base, offering exceptional experiences regardless of any linguistic or cultural barriers.



According to the ITB World Travel Trends Report (https://goo.gl/2nufAE), APAC is driving significant growth in the world travel market, with the total number of outbound trips from the region increasing by 65 percent over the past year. The Japanese government has also stated an ambitious goal of increasing the annual number of inbound visitors to Japan to 40 million by 2020, pointing to the expected growth in the APAC regions airline and travel industries in the coming years.



It took just 16 weeks from the start of the project to launch the China Airlines U.S. website said Jenny Tsao, VP of Passenger Marketing, China Airlines. This was made possible by SDLs Digital Experience Accelerator. Following the launch, the amount of traffic doubled with conversion rates increasing by 90 percent.



Leading airlines have turned to SDL for support as they adapt to the rapid pace of growth in the industry. SDL enables these enterprises to connect with visitors in their native language via all necessary channels. With SDLs multi-language web support, airlines can ensure that localized content is published in a timely manner and that e-commerce capabilities meet each customers needs.



With the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the travel, hotel and retail industries in the APAC region will only continue to expand, said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. Our global experience and in-country expertise in language and content management make SDL an ideal partner to enterprises in these industries looking for solutions to support their growth and drive superior, local experiences for customers.









SDL (LSE: SDL) is the leader in global content management and language solutions. With more than 20 years of experience, SDL helps companies build relevant digital experiences that deliver transformative business results on a global scale. Seventy-nine of the top 100 global brands trust SDL to simplify the complexity of managing content across multiple brands, websites, languages, and devices. Go global faster with SDL. Learn more at SDL.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

