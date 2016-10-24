EdgeConneX(R) Partners With Electric Lightwave to Create First Edge Landing Station(TM) for Domestic Subsea Cables

Edge Data Center(R), Subsea Cable Landing Station and Dark Fiber Combine to Create Next-Generation Edge Landing Station to Fit Needs of Internet Data and Hyperscalers

(firmenpresse) - HERNDON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- , specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces it has partnered with Electric Lightwave, a provider of fiber-based, enterprise-grade networking, communications and technology solutions, to have its domestic subsea cable terminate directly into the . This first-of-its-kind Edge Landing Station (ELS) utilizes Electric Lightwave's expansive fiber network to provide direct access to transpacific subsea cables from an (EDC).

The ELS will provide a direct gateway where Pacific subsea systems meet with terrestrial networks, enabling the most direct and diverse connectivity along the West Coast. The ELS will offer carrier-neutral, enterprise-grade colocation, delivering a number of connectivity options to customers in the San Diego Edge Data Center, including Cox, MegaPort and numerous content providers.

By partnering with EdgeConneX, Electric Lightwave is able to consolidate its network access presence in San Diego, bypassing the need for traditional backhaul while enabling companies to directly colocate and interconnect at the ELS. This optimized network design assures the most direct route, with greater availability and reduced latency and cost, for customers along the West Coast seeking connectivity to and from San Diego via subsea cables.

Electric Lightwave's expansive network offers direct connections to key cable landing stations across California, including San Luis Obispo (SLO) and Morro Bay. Together, these landing stations deliver access to five major transpacific submarine cables, including the China-US, Asia-America Gateway (AAG), Japan-US South, Southern Cross and TPC-5 Cable Networks.

"Our partnership with Electric Lightwave to extend network connectivity from our San Diego Edge Data Center to major West Coast Cable Landing Stations and transpacific subsea cables ushers in a new era of connectivity," said Don MacNeil, chief technology officer, EdgeConneX. "Our mission has always been to expand the network edge. This partnership enables us to achieve that by providing immediate access across the Pacific, while enabling Electric Lightwave to deliver the most direct, low latency connection between our San Diego and Portland Edge Data Centers."

The San Diego EDC/ELS has been purpose-built and precisely located in order to provide a secure colocation facility for customers that need to deliver bandwidth-intensive content and applications to local subscribers with the lowest possible latency. Partnering with local network and cable operators, the carrier-neutral facility guarantees the shortest and fastest routes for delivering content to local subscribers, enterprises and internet customers.

"Our wholly-owned, fiber-dense and diverse network provides unprecedented speed and reliability for the expansion of our customers' connectivity services," remarks Dan Stoll, President, Electric Lightwave. "We are thrilled to partner with EdgeConneX to innovate new network solutions and data center infrastructure for customers using the transpacific subsea cables. Together, our companies have brought the industry a faster and more cost-efficient model to handle the insatiable growth in content and cloud services traversing the globe."

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading edge network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless and data communications, visit or email .

To learn more about Electric Lightwave, visit .

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet's reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at .

Electric Lightwave, serves as a trusted network infrastructure partner to enterprises, government agencies and carriers in select markets throughout the western United States. We combine dense metro and intercity fiber assets and enterprise-grade network solutions such as Ethernet, Wavelengths and IP, with a highly responsive and easy-to-do-business-with approach. Electric Lightwave offers a premium service experience to match our premium network infrastructure solutions. For more information, visit .

