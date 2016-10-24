INOC Launches New Enterprise-Focused Network Operations Center and Expands Madison, WI Facility

New NOC Provides Enhanced Service Offerings for Enterprise Customers, While Madison Expansion Drives Greater Reliability and Security

(firmenpresse) - NORTHBROOK, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- , a 24×7 Network Operations Center (NOC) and global provider of technology infrastructure monitoring, reporting and support , announces the launch of its Enterprise Network Operations Center (ENOC), dedicated to supporting the complex and evolving requirements of enterprise customers. The company is also expanding its Madison, Wisconsin facility to house the new enterprise-focused NOC. Key expansion investments include a 2,100-square-foot build-out, elevated security measures and environmental controls, electrical infrastructure enhancements for increased redundancy, and added protection from weather-related incidents.

Enterprise clients require specialized support for Tier 1 issues, including monitoring services for specific technologies required within their vertical markets. INOC's Enterprise NOC provides a dedicated staff to monitor layer 2 and layer 3 switching, as well as enhanced carrier support extending to critical technologies including Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), cloud computing, and wireless and small cell technology. This announcement follows the recent launch of INOCs , dedicated to supporting optical network infrastructure.

"An increasing number of enterprise clients are relying on INOC solutions; we have an obligation to provide the best services possible," explains Peter Prosen, Director of NOC and Field Services at INOC. "Establishing a team of experts dedicated to meeting enterprise demands allows us to enhance the customer experience by enabling faster service delivery and troubleshooting, leading to reduced Mean Time To Repair (MTTR)."

This new initiative triggered a 20 percent growth in INOC support personnel, nearly doubling the size of its Madison-based facility. To meet demands, INOC has taken over the basement floor of its current location to accommodate the expansion and increase protection from weather-related incidents. Security has also been improved with an entirely new camera system and updated keycard access system complete with photo identification for all NOC staff The company has also enhanced its electrical infrastructure, purchasing a new Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) system operating on a unique feed separate from other areas of the building for increased reliability. For added redundancy, INOC operates disaster recovery facilities in both Chicago and Kenosha, Wisconsin, connecting its data centers and NOC via a low latency fiber ring.

INOC combines state-of-the-art software technology, highly resilient and redundant , proven processes and expert technical to improve uptime, availability and performance of customer networks, applications and servers. To learn more about INOC's outsourced NOC solutions for enterprise customers, visit .

