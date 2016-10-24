European Software & Solutions Summit 2017 announced by IT Europa

(firmenpresse) -  Leading European ISVs and Solution Providers to meet in London  March 2017



[London, 24 October 2016] IT Europa announced today that it will be staging the tenth annual European Software & Solutions Summit on 30 March 2017 in London. The event, which incorporates the European ISV Convention, will bring leading Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Solution Providers (including Solution VARs and Managed Service Providers) together with hardware, software and service organisations to explore and address the issues affecting the development of the IT Industry in Europe and to develop and strengthen partnerships aimed at supporting solution-based sales. Over recent years ISVs and Solution Providers have been very much the driving force behind growth within the IT and Telecoms markets. This seems set to continue this year with Gartner now predicting worldwide spending on software will increase by 6.0% in 2016, against a backdrop of an overall decline in global IT spending (-0.3%) with spending on devices declining -7.5%.



The European Software & Solutions Summit 2017 will build upon the success of its nine predecessors, which have been staged in Brussels, Frankfurt, London and Berlin, and attract leading ISVs and Solution Providers from all over Europe. The summit will feature a high-level conference programme with leading industry speakers addressing the challenges and opportunities facing ISVs and Solution Providers in Europe. Under the umbrella theme of Software and Solutions 10 years on  Beyond the cloud in the Digital Age presentations will explore such areas as:



 The Age of the Customer - routes to market, technology selection, sales messaging and enhancing the customer experience

 how ISVs and solution providers need to prepare for the next iteration of IT supply

 software and solutions as a service, creating a managed services business and reaching the new smart customer

 digital technology platforms - intelligent hardware-software, analytics and intelligence, the IoT, business ecosystems and adaptive security





Organisations across Europe are looking for solutions that will deliver real value and business benefits for their organisations. Increasingly, that means looking beyond traditional applications to the development of a new generation of digital solutions, says Alan Norman, Managing Director of IT Europa. The European Software & Solutions Summit 2017 provides a unique opportunity for Europes Software and Solutions communities to come together to address the issues affecting the development applications. It also provides a framework within which major hardware and software vendors, as well as service providers and system integrators, can meet and engage with the directors and decision makers of Europes most significant ISVs and Solution Providers to create new business opportunities.



The European Software & Solutions Summit 2017 will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on 30 March 2017. ISVs and Solution Providers wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at www.eusss.com







IT Europa is the leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. The company publishes European channel publications such as the IT Europa Newsletter, markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com

