ImageWare Systems and Aurionpro Enter Three-Year GoVerifyID OEM Agreement

Agreement Brings Multi-Modal Biometric User Authentication to the Self-Service Kiosk Banking Business

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- ImageWare Systems, Inc. (ImageWare or IWSY) (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, and Aurionpro, a global leader in digital innovation, have entered into a three-year agreement to integrate ImageWare's turnkey GoVerifyID® with Aurionpro's Digital Branch DX -- multi-service Kiosk.

Aurionpro is a global provider helping clients accelerate digital innovation, securely and efficiently. They are headquartered in Mumbai, India and San Ramon, California, with 22 offices across 12 countries. Their Digital Branch DX -- Self-Service Kiosk is designed to automate the traditional banking branch experience to perform at high levels of efficiency, personalization and speed, creating an immersive digital experience for the customer.

Aurionpro will market and resell the combined solution to their existing and prospective customers, and ImageWare will host the GoVerifyID SaaS on Amazon Web Services. The parties anticipate going to market starting the fourth quarter of 2016.

"One of the key objectives of any digital transformation journey is increasing customer engagement. At Aurionpro we are redefining the customer experience by removing the friction points -- paper, plastic and password across all delivery channels -- mobile, web, and kiosks," said Nirav Shah, COO and Global Head -- Digital Innovation, Aurionpro.

He further added, "We are very excited in partnering with Image Ware and integrating their multi model biometrics with our Digital Branch DX -- multi-service kiosk. This enables us to deliver amazing customer experience combined with simple, convenient and state of the art security controls for verification & authentication."

GoVerifyID is ImageWare's end-to-end enterprise solution that covers the full range of biometric authentication, including: identity proofing, cloud provisioning, on-device enrollment, real-time authentication, seamless integration into existing security workflows, and a turnkey self-service portal. This mobile/cloud SaaS offering is the industry's first multi-modal biometric user authentication solution that allows customers to modify their passwords or two-factor authentication using biometrics. Rather than typing a password, end-users can speak passphrases, swipe their fingerprints or even take "selfies" to gain access. To learn more, please visit .

ImageWare's Chairman and CEO Jim Miller commented: "Aurionpro is a global technology solutions leader that helps clients accelerate their digital innovation, secure their enterprises and optimize business operations. By combining Imageware's biometric authentication technology with Aurionpro's industry-leading Branch DX product, we fulfill our joint mission of adding an extra layer of reliable and easy-to-use security, while enhancing an already outstanding user experience."

ImageWare and Aurionpro will be showcasing this technology at , which is being held at The Venetian, Las Vegas from October 23-26, 2016. Money 20/20 is the world's largest payments and financial services innovation event with over 10,000 attendees, including more than 1,000 CEOs.

Aurionpro (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668) is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership in innovation, security and leverage industry leading IP to deliver tangible business results for global corporations. Employing more than 1,300 domain and technology experts across North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit .

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric secure credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWare's patented biometric product line includes a highly scalable, multi-modal biometric engine capable of working with a wide array of sensors, modalities, and algorithms. ImageWare's identity management products are used for secure credentials, national IDs, passports, driver's licenses, and smart cards as well as both application and physical access control systems. ImageWare products support a wide range of biometric modalities including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Portland, OR, Washington, D.C., Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. For more information on ImageWare Systems, Inc., please visit .

