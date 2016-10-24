TopSpin Security First to Combine Threat Intelligence and Advanced Asset Profiling in Intelligent Deception Solutions to Protect Assets from Cyber Attackers

New Release of DECOYnet(TM) Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform Profiles Network and Automatically Deploys and Adapts Deception Coverage for Changing Network Conditions

(firmenpresse) - NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- -- TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in , today at the 2016 FS-ISAC Fall Summit introduced the newest version of DECOYnet, the industry's first deception and detection solution to combine threat intelligence and advanced asset profiling to help keep cyber attackers away from organizations' real assets.

This latest release will be unveiled at the FS-ISAC Fall Summit in Nashville this week, and demonstrated in TopSpin's booth number 12.

DECOYnet is the industry's only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine -- enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions. With DECOYnet, TopSpin continues to perfect its asset profiling capabilities, uniquely mapping the network by every asset and subnet to build a comprehensive deception layer for each individual network. By constantly breathing the network traffic, DECOYnet actively adapts to dynamic network conditions, including new assets introduced, so the deception layer is always optimized.

DECOYnet adds dozens of new trap types, leveraging best-practices gained from current deployments and the recent research study , an industry report investigating the performance of deception technologies in corporate environments. The solution also offers new, active deception components, including beacon-traps -- mechanisms built into documents and emails which send a signal when the file is opened, and data-traps (such as passwords and URLs) that once tapped are immediately traced by the traffic analysis engine. DECOYnet's new mini-traps and decoy types add to the diversity of deception it offers. As proven in the recent research, diversity of traps and decoys greatly adds to deception's effectiveness.

"TopSpin's new DECOYnet intelligent deception solution, with its agentless and automatic adaptive features, is the most comprehensive and user-friendly deception solution available," said Rami Mizrahi, TopSpin's vice president of R&D. "With its unique point-and-click configuration, DECOYnet simplifies the mass rollout of deception-based security -- allowing faster time-to-protection and lower TCO. It also includes a variety of features we developed based on customer feedback, which also open up new opportunities for us."

DECOYnet enhances organizations' threat intelligence by combining data from decoys, traps, and internal and egress traffic monitors; and correlating it into single, actionable incidents. It also interacts with third-party security tools, enriching SIEM/SOC systems to help organizations build a comprehensive threat map. Constantly breathing traffic to detect suspicious activities and assess threats before they become critical, the new solution allows security teams to stay on top of complex security issues.

DECOYnet's enhanced UI provides clear graphic representation to simplify the deployment of advanced deception-based security over tens of thousands of assets. Using intuitive configuration, administrators can set up hundreds of decoys and mini-traps within minutes. Then, using DECOYnet's detailed deception coverage, they can see exactly how the deception layer is spread out across the network. Finally, DECOYnet tracks and records all network communication channels according to their functionality class -- updaters, common tools, shadow IT, SSL channels and home-grown apps -- to provide rich, detailed forensics data over its management console.

TopSpin Security is the leader in integrated deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at .

TopSpin and DECOYnet are registered trademarks of TopSpin Security, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

