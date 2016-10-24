RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Adds Robert Walther to Executive Team

(firmenpresse) - RANDOLPH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- , a leading single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics service company, announces today the appointment of Robert Walther as Vice President, Sales-Northeast.

Rob has over 25 years of experience in new business development, logistics, transportation operations, warehousing and customer relationship management. With his solid background, he has contributed to the success of a number of businesses including warehouse services, freight management, LTL (less than truckload), and most recently as Schneider's Northeast Port Logistics Director of Sales. He has been responsible for re-architecting multiple sales and marketing programs in an effort to increase sales leads, close ratios and drive top line revenue.

As RoadOne's VP of Sales in the Northeast, Rob will be responsible for port drayage, dedicated fleet management, container terminal sales, trans-loading, warehousing and contract logistics sales under RoadOne's single-source solution umbrella. In addition, he will contribute to the company's strategic planning and marketing efforts. Rob's territory is Maine to Virginia and as far west as Ohio. Rob will also be helping to drive revenue opportunities for RoadOne's sister companies, US IntermodaLogistics and American IntermodaLogistics. This agent based division will also benefit from Rob's relationships as he drives new revenue opportunities to these intermodal entrepreneurs.

"We are pleased to have Rob join us as part of our management team. He brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to RoadOne that will be extremely valuable to our clients," said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

RoadOne operates in over 40 locations with 1,300 port drivers serving key intermodal locations across North America. The company's business philosophy is based on the tenets of reliability, tenacity, safety, integrity and loyalty.

RoadOne delivers a comprehensive single source logistics solution to customers by providing the highest quality, reliable port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload solutions, transloading, warehousing and distribution solutions nationwide. RoadOne operates in over 40 locations with over 1,000 drayage tractors throughout key intermodal locations across North America.

RoadOne is committed to serving the changing logistics and transportation service needs of customers throughout North America. This vision of consistently offering diversified service offerings means that RoadOne will grow and innovate to help customers meet not only their business requirements but also increase the satisfaction of their customers.

US IntermodaLogistics and American IntermodaLogistics are part of Quality Logistics Services, a RoadOne IntermodaLogistics sister company. These Agent intermodal trucking firms are run by local entrepreneurs and are backed by the same leadership, ownership and umbrella of Safety, Sales, Systems, and Financial support as RoadOne.

