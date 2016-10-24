Advantis Corp. Sells Out Amstercans, Receives Larger Orders

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) announced that it has sold out of its initial batch of Amstercans and is receiving significantly larger orders for the trademarked packaging.

"Amstercans are a huge hit," Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, exclaimed. "Natural Elements reports that their members are ordering increased amounts of their Amstercan branded products, and (Natural Elements) have more than tripled their initial order with us for their next batch of packaging." Medical Marijuana cooperative, Natural Elements, is the first cooperative to order Amstercans with cobranded labeling featuring OG Kush, Blue Dream, and Gorilla Glue. "Existing members are ordering more, and a rush of new members have come on board through word of mouth; we have secured additional client orders, and Amstercans are quickly becoming known to contain the highest quality products." Swartz related some comments that Natural Elements have heard from their members, saying, "They (Natural Elements) tell us that their members are excited to hear the 'whoosh' when opening the cans... the fresh odor the product delivers when it is opened the first time delivers a feeling of comfort and satisfaction."

Swartz says that he expected to see strong sales, but the volume increasing so quickly exceeded expectations by a large margin. "As we continue to expand our client base, we thought our first reorder wouldn't be until sometime in November," Swartz said. "The market clearly sees the benefit of having a reliable brand with guaranteed freshness and extended preservation." Swartz added that Amstercans will become a standard in the industry as Proposition 64 packaging and labeling laws go into effect. "We foresee demand increasing exponentially with or without Prop. 64," Swartz continued. "The fact that the detailed labeling and child resistant packaging will be required once it passes, will be huge for us. With the current packaging trend of easy-open medicine bottles, the market will need to find a compliant solution, and Amstercan will dominate this space." N2 Pack supplies the Amstercan technology with the option of a patented child resistant lid, which will be required for recreational sellers once Proposition 64 goes into effect.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

