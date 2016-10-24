Veterans Affairs Appoints Dr. Joseph Boggs to Advisory Board

Boggs, Vice President of R&D at SPR Therapeutics, to Serve Second Term on the Secretary of Veterans Affairs' Advisory Committee on Prosthetics and Special Disabilities Programs

(firmenpresse) - CLEVELAND, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed Dr. Joseph Boggs to the Advisory Committee on Prosthetics and Special Disabilities Programs to serve a second 4-year term, reporting to the Secretary of the VA. Joseph Boggs, PhD, vice president of Research and Development at Cleveland-based SPR® Therapeutics, and 11 other Committee members will provide guidance on the research and development of rehabilitation technology, services and programs that serve Veterans with serious incapacities.

"It is an honor to give back to our Military Personnel and Veterans who have selflessly and nobly sacrificed so much for our country," said Dr. Boggs. "I am proud to serve a second term on this important Committee and look forward to guiding the development of critical treatments for service members injured on the battlefield."

The Committee advises on prosthetics programs designed to deliver state-of-the-art technology. It also provides guidance on special-disability programs that serve Veterans with spinal cord injury, blindness or vision impairment, loss of or loss of use of extremities, deafness or hearing impairment, or other incapacities affecting daily life functions.

For more than 15 years, Dr. Boggs has developed patented technologies with competitive advantages to deliver safe and effective therapies to fill unmet clinical needs. During his career, he has conducted research at Duke University and Case Western Reserve University focused on developing innovative and minimally invasive Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) technology for the relief of chronic and acute conditions.

Dr. Boggs has designed, directed and executed preclinical and clinical trials of medical devices that deliver therapeutic neuromodulation. He has several peer-reviewed publications in addition to 20 patents and 40 patent applications issued and pending. He received a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia and earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

