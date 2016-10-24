InvestCloud Announces Joint Business Relationship with PwC to Accelerate Financial Services Organizations' Adoption of Digital Applet Platform Tools

PwC will distribute InvestCloud's Digital Applet Platform globally using patented Programs-Writing-Programs (PWP) technology

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- , the world's largest Digital Applet Platform specifically designed to meet the needs of all types of financial services organizations, today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive joint business relationship with PwC designed to accelerate adoption and implementation of the InvestCloud Digital Applet Platform. PwC will be a preferred implementation and strategy partner of InvestCloud focused on enterprise delivery and innovative development of new financial applet capabilities.

"InvestCloud has built an innovative and one-of-a-kind digital applet platform leveraged by 660 independent and institutional clients globally with over $1.5 trillion in assets on the platform," said John Wise, CEO and Co-Founder of InvestCloud. "PwC is one of the largest strategic consulting organizations in the world, and has an excellent track record of connecting scalable innovative solutions like InvestCloud with some of the world's largest financial brands. We are thrilled to partner with them to support our continued growth across the globe.

InvestCloud's Digital Applets are used across the financial services eco-system to deliver intuitively designed digital solutions for clients, advisors, and operations. The leader in digital client communications, management, and automation, InvestCloud empowers financial institutions to deliver digital differentiation and automation capabilities to internal users and external clients and partners.

InvestCloud's patented PWP (Programs-Writing-Programs) platform allows firms to leverage business users and designers to create production ready applets that can be deployed to solve the financial services industry's most common and complex data and user engagement problems. PwC will deliver custom digital wealth management capabilities globally using PWP tools combined with PwC's leading practices.

"Digital transformation is no longer optional for financial institutions," said Michael Raneri, Managing Director Advisory. "InvestCloud's digital applet approach allows PwC to implement leading strategies with enterprise applet modules designed for every financial firm, from the world's largest banks, to emerging fintech platforms and advisory firms. InvestCloud's extensible and scalable Digital Applet Platform is directly in line with PwC's focus to help institutions modernize their infrastructure and compete on a global scale."

PwC has implemented a global delivery model to support the growing demand for InvestCloud's multi-lingual, multi-currency, digital applet solutions. InvestCloud recently announced the launch of a series of Innovation Centers where clients, InvestCloud experts, and PwC can co-design, build, and deploy leading solutions. "We are excited to add InvestCloud to our (at)scale portfolio where we find the most innovative companies in the world and match them with our clients most pressing priorities," said Dean Nicolacakis, PwC US FinTech Co-lead. PwC's innovation teams are available in Los Angeles and San Francisco, with upcoming expansions planned for New York, London, and Chicago with global delivery teams available for remote client engagements.

About InvestCloud

Empowered Investing with InvestCloud.

InvestCloud designs and creates custom information systems to empower investors and managers. From Client Communications, Management and Automation to Information Aggregation and Analytics, InvestCloud offers first class investment tools for successful investing.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. PwC is a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 223,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at .

