VBS3 v3.9.2 Supports New Prototype Oculus Rift CV1 and HTC Vive Integrations

VBS3 v3.9.2 introduces new dynamic night lighting system, updated U.S. Stryker models and other enhancements

(firmenpresse) - Orlando, Florida  The newest version of Virtual Battlespace 3 (VBS3) from Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a global developer of military training and simulation software, now supports the Oculus Rift CV1 and HTC Vive Virtual Reality head-mounted displays. BISim first implemented support for the Oculus Rift DK2 in July 2015 with VBS3 v 3.7 and the latest version of VBS3 also continues to support the Oculus Rift DK2.



VBS3 v3.9.2 is available for customers to download on BISims website, https://bisimulations.com/support/downloads.



Our customers are quickly finding clever ways to use the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive to fill gaps in existing training systems, said Otakar Nieder, senior director of development for Bohemia Interactive Simulations.



For example, one customer is using the HTC Vive in existing vehicle simulators to allow crew members to pop out of physical representations of a turret during virtual training scenarios. Another BISim customer who uses a 270-degree dome wanted to provide forward observers with the ability to see a full 360 degrees and decided to use the Oculus Rift, according to Nieder. In addition, BISim has continuously made performance optimizations with every release to improve VBS3 frame rates when using the Rift and the Vive.



The Oculus Rift is connected to VBS3 via the Oculus SDK and the HTC Vive is connected to VBS3 via Open VR SDK. BISim plans to continue polishing the user experience with VR goggles in future versions.



In addition to these new VR implementations, BISim has introduced other new features in VBS3 v3.9.2. These include the following:



 New night lighting system - VBS3 now supports dynamic lighting, with thousands of lights rendered out to the maximum draw distance. This allows database generation of accurate runways and marker lights for aviation training. The new point light system supports blinking lights and allows accurate representation of anti-collision tower lights. Lights are affected by weather effects such as fog, rain and snow. Point lights in previously built terrain will automatically use this new technology with no additional configuration.



 Updated Stryker vehicle models - From our work with the U.S. Armys Games for Training program, we created eight new high definition U.S. Army Stryker vehicles with accurate HUDs, high-fidelity periscope technology with high performance picture-in-picture rendering, and more realistic vehicle access.

 VBS Radio updates - VBS Radio is now DIS-enabled for networked exercises, and includes support for replaying DIS radio traffic in the VBS3 AAR. VBS Radio also now provides the option to hide the VBS Radio user interface for trainees.

 Heat haze - A new editor object, that when placed on the terrain, affects vision in the designated area. The intensity of the effect can be altered in the object properties.

 Windage - BISim has added windage effects that impact ballistics and flares for players and AI units. This feature is turned off by default but can be turned on in the simulation settings. A new script command is also available to turn on bullet trails.



VBS3 provides a virtual learning environment for land, air and sea training and mission rehearsal applications. It combines a massive content library, scenario development tools, and after action review capability that immerses trainees in a high-fidelity virtual environment. BISim offers subscription-based developer licenses that allow developers to customize VBS3. Shaped and refined by over 10 years of customer feedback, VBS3 is the de facto standard in game-based military simulation and meets hundreds of training use cases.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/VBS3-v392-Supports-New-Prototype-Oculus-Rift-CV1-and-HTC-Vive-Integrations



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

BOHEMIA INTERACTIVE SIMULATIONS

Founded in 2001, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) is a global software company at the forefront of simulation training solutions for military and civilian organizations. BISim utilizes the latest game-based technology and a large, experienced in-house team of engineers to develop high-fidelity, cost-effective training and simulation software products and components for military applications. Learn more at bisimulations.com.

PressRelease by

RealWire

Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:50

Language: English

News-ID 502348

Character count: 3894

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease