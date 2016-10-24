Adaptive Insights Founder Robert S. Hull Explores FP&A Technology Shifts at AFP Annual Conference

Leads Panel Focused on How Technology Impacts FP&A, Cross-Functional Collaboration

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in , today announced that Founder and Chairman Robert S. Hull will moderate a panel at this week's AFP Annual Conference, entitled, "Three Technology Shifts that Are Changing the Role of FP&A."

The panel will explore how technology is impacting the FP&A function, transforming the roles of finance professionals, and enabling users across organizations to participate in and own corporate performance. The 2016 AFP Annual Conference, themed "Breaking Boundaries," brings together 6,500 treasury and finance professionals with a goal to help them expand their focus, tear down silos, make connections, and find valuable insights via educational panels, sessions, exhibits, and networking events.

Panel: "Three Technology Shifts that Are Changing the Role of FP&A"

The panel will be an open Q&A session that explores three key shifts enabled by technology including:

Cloud access that enables real-time data and collaboration across multiple geographies and teams using a single system

Self-service access to data across organizations, enabling less reliance on IT and more frequent access to data and reports.

The shift toward "pervasive analytics." which enables analysis during all FP&A phases, including planning, forecasting, and budgeting, for greater business insights.

Robert S. Hull, founder and chairman, Adaptive Insights

Kevin Bradshaw, finance director, Kindred at Home

Steven T. Omli, director of finance and accounting, UCF College of Medicine

Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 2-3 p.m.

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in . Via its software as a service (SaaS) platform, the company offers capabilities for that empower finance, sales, and other business leaders with insight to drive true competitive advantage. The Adaptive Suite is sold direct or is available through Adaptive Insights' robust cloud CPM channel ecosystem of 200+ partners, including Accenture, Armanino, BDO, CohnReznick, Deloitte, Intacct, KPMG, McGladrey, Plex Systems, and Workday. NetSuite also offers Adaptive Planning as its NetSuite Financial Planning Module.

More than 3,000 companies in 85 countries use Adaptive Insights. These range from midsize companies and nonprofits to large corporations, including AAA, Boston Scientific, CORT, Epcor, NetSuite, Philips, P.F. Chang's, and Siemens. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, visit , the , and follow Adaptive Insights on and .

Diane Orr



Adaptive Insights

PressRelease by

Adaptive Insights

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 502350

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Adaptive Insights

Stadt: PALO ALTO, CA





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease