Individualized Digital Marketing Helps Drive Outsell's Strong Performance in Q3 2016

Outsell's customer engagement platform popular option for automotive dealers seeking to increase relevancy and timeliness of marketing messages

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- , which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced a strong third quarter performance, as dealers increasingly turn to Outsell to help them individualize digital marketing communications, proactively manage their reputation on social media, and detect which buyers are currently in market for a vehicle.

Outsell continued to invest heavily in enhancements to , its customer engagement platform that manages millions of consumer interactions every month for thousands of dealers representing all major automotive brands. One of the major initiatives driving results for Outsell's clients has been enhancements to Outsell's Machine Learning capabilites. Machine Learning, an Artificial Intelligence technique employed by companies like Amazon, Target and Facebook to analyze massive quantities of consumer data in order to provide highly targeted experiences and product suggestions to their customers, is at the core of Outsell's platform. Outsell is the first company to bring this type of capability to the automotive industry.

This past quarter, Outsell finalized certification in the , ensuring the safe, secure and reliable transfer of data for marketing purposes between a Reynolds & Reynolds dealership management system (DMS) and Outsell's digital marketing platform, Outsell Fuel. Outsell also released Social Display Advertising functionality, as well as launching an eAppend service for dealers to purchase. Fuel Gauge 2.0 which offers enhanced program reporting for dealerships, was also released in Q3.

"The Outsell Platform has become known as a must-have for auto dealers that want to better target and engage with their customers and reach their sales goals," said Mike Wethington, CEO of Outsell. "With 2017 fast approaching, auto dealers are preparing their strategic marketing plans and budgets while thinking of ways to move the needle on their marketing efforts. We're looking forward to working with innovative dealers across the country to bring them new ways to enhance their marketing with predictive analytics, buyer detection, cross-channel integration, dynamic targeting and results attribution."

Other company highlights and accomplishments for Q3 2016 include:

Outsell BuyerScout® was selected as one of five finalists for the . Winners will be announced in Las Vegas on October 25, 2016.

Hosted a webinar with , Kain Automotive and Outsell's customers Sunshine Chevrolet and Clear Lake Infiniti on how dealerships can maximize their marketing budget returns.

Participated in two speaking sessions on customer engagement strategies at .

Expanded its office space by adding a second floor to its operations in Capella Tower in Minneapolis.

For more information about Outsell's award-winning customer engagement platform, please visit: .

drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when customers are most ready to engage, buy or service. Outsell makes dealers lives easier by keeping them in front of customers on a consistent, individualized basis and automating follow up. The Outsell multi-channel customer engagement platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands.

