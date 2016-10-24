FirstLight Fiber's High-Speed Internet 'Heats Up' Connectivity for White Mountain Oil

New Hampshire-based Energy Retailer Selects FirstLight's Internet Service to Improve Connectivity to Ensure Seamless Business Operations

(firmenpresse) - ALBANY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- , a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in New York and Northern New England, announced today that & Propane, a family-owned and locally-operated energy retailer serving northern New Hampshire and western Maine, has selected FirstLight to provide Internet connectivity to its offices in North Conway and Lincoln, New Hampshire. FirstLight's dedicated, fiber-based Internet service represents a significant improvement over to the company's prior Internet and VoIP service and will better support its business operations.

"Last winter, our company faced several connectivity issues, which prompted us to begin the search for a new Internet provider," stated Kirk Saunders, Vice President of White Mountain Oil & Propane. "With FirstLight's Internet service our business operates much more efficiently. Due to the increased Internet speeds, our Accounting Department is now able to process credit cards in multiple quantities in just one to two hours, down from what used to take two-thirds of the day; and we are better able to put together training materials for our service technician training classes due to the increased download speeds. Like White Mountain Oil & Propane, FirstLight is a locally based company that has the technology, expertise, and great, responsive team, which is why switching to FirstLight was an easy decision. So far, our service experience with FirstLight has been flawless."

FirstLight's fiber-based, dedicated offers connection speeds up to 10 Gbps, backed by a combination of Tier 1 provider connections and numerous private peering connections throughout the Northeast. The FirstLight network is architected with the fewest hop counts possible, lowering latency and improving overall user experience.

"Being operationally efficient is vital for all companies -- especially those in the service sector like White Mountain Oil & Propane," commented , President and CEO of FirstLight. "FirstLight is proud to support its business by providing our superior fiber-based Internet, affording the team peace of mind and the increased operational efficiencies they need to thrive and best serve their customers."

Because of the outstanding service and support FirstLight has provided, White Mountain Oil & Propane is now considering procuring additional FirstLight servicese.

FirstLight offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced telecommunications services and knowledgeable staff experienced in working with enterprise, government agencies, healthcare and educational institutions to provide the most effective, efficient communications tailored for each company and segment we serve. Learn more at .

headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers in New York and Northern New England with connectivity to Canada connecting more than 2,000 locations in service with an additional 14,000 locations serviceable by our nearly 275,000 fiber mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelengths and dark fiber as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center services, and voice services such as SIP trunks, virtual PBX, and traditional TDM solutions. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit , or follow the company on and .

White Mountain Oil & Propane is a family-owned, locally-operated energy retailer serving northern New Hampshire and western Maine for three generations. White Mountain Oil & Propane delivers premium fuel oil products, propane gas as well as heating service and installation from its base in the heart of the Mount Washington Valley on Main Street, North Conway Village.

White Mountain Oil also sells and services boilers, furnaces, Maytag home appliances, Rinnai heaters, water heaters (tank-less and conventional) solar water systems, gas hearth products, gas grills, and many other oil and propane-related items required by loyal customers.

Visit for more information.

