Micralyne Appoints New COO to Drive Supply of MEMS/Sensors for IoT

Manufacturing Operations Industry Vet Darrell Mathison joins Micralyne as Chief Operating Officer

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, AB -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- a leading manufacturer of MicroElectroMechanical Systems (MEMS) and a primary supplier of sensors used in Internet of Things (IoT) applications, has restructured manufacturing operations to respond to the increased market demand for sensors and other MEMS products. To prepare for diverse and potentially very high-volume requirements of IoT, Micralyne has appointed Darrell Mathison, a 30-year industry veteran with high-growth companies, as chief operating officer.

Mathison will oversee all manufacturing operations, product engineering and facilities at Micralyne, effective immediately.

The IoT is driving several technology sectors as volumes of connected devices have risen steadily for the last decade. Spanning smart home products, connected automobiles, remote medical and environmental monitoring, and even smartphones, the IoT market is surging. In fact, the analyst firm IHS Markit predicts that the IoT market will grow from 30.7 billion devices in 2020 to 75.4 billion in 2025.(i)

Volumes of MEMS and sensors will increase accordingly. Jérémie Bouchaud, director for MEMS & Sensors, IHS Markit predicts that the overall number of MEMS and semiconductor sensors -- in part driven by IoT markets -- will reach 43 billion by 2020.(ii)

"Micralyne's primary mission in 2017 is to get market-ready for the massive demand for MEMS and sensors required to supply the IoT," said Ian Roane, CEO of Micralyne. "Bringing exceptional leadership and experience as an operations professional to our company -- as well as the vision and drive to address present and future growth opportunities -- I am delighted to welcome Darrell Mathison to Micralyne."

Darrell Mathison brings over 30 years of experience with high-growth companies, having worked in the oil and gas, construction, mining, banking and high-tech industries in Alberta, Canada. A previous CFO of Micralyne, from 2010-2011, Mathison returns to the company in the manufacturing and operations capacity in which he has significant expertise. Mathison holds a MBA degree from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland and holds a CPA, CMA designation.

"Micralyne's exceptional array of customers requires a proven manufacturing partner that can deliver operational excellence, expanded capabilities and unprecedented quality," said Darrell Mathison, COO, Micralyne. "The Micralyne operations team continues to exceed customer expectations in all of these areas, and I am honored to join this group of manufacturing professionals."

Micralyne is one of the world's leading independent developers and manufacturers of MEMS and micro-fabricated products. Serving the worldwide growth in sensor applications, Micralyne is a key provider of MEMS sensors and other micro-structures that differentiate exciting applications such as IoT devices, implantable medical devices and optical communications.

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Micralyne's diverse customer base includes Fortune 500 companies, mid-range industrial and biomedical companies, and pioneering high-tech start-ups. With a proven manufacturing track record and a rich development history, Micralyne commercializes complex MEMS devices to enable the intelligence and interactivity of its customers' products. In January of 2015, Micralyne was acquired by FTC Technologies.

