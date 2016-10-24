Huhtamaki revises its outlook on capital expenditure for 2016 due to higher growth investments

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24.10.2016 AT 14:30



Huhtamaki revises its outlook on capital expenditure for 2016 due to higher

growth investments



Huhtamaki revises its outlook on capital expenditure for 2016 mainly as a result

of a major growth investment in the North America business segment announced as

a press release on September 19, 2016. In 2016 the Group's capital expenditure

is expected to be app. EUR 200 million, whereas in 2015 it was EUR 147 million.

The outlook on trading conditions for 2016 remains unchanged.



Revised capital expenditure outlook for 2016



Capital expenditure is expected to be higher than in 2015 with the majority of

the investments directed to business expansion.



Previous capital expenditure outlook for 2016



Capital expenditure is expected to be approximately at the same level as in

2015 with the majority of the investments directed to business expansion.





For further information, please contact:

Jukka Moisio, CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

Thomas Geust, CFO, tel. +358 10 686 7880

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815



HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Group Communications



Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our

network of 73 manufacturing units and 23 sales offices in 34 countries, we're

well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering

three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,000 employees develop

and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In

2015 our net sales totaled EUR 2.7 billion. The Group has its head office in

Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.







