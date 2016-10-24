CP Kelco Boosts Capabilities to Serve Middle East, Africa and Turkey with Dubai Office Expansion and New Laboratory

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





DUBAI, U.A.E., Oct. 24, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco, a leading global

producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, has strengthened its commitment to

providing premier technical capabilities and customer service throughout the

Middle East, Africa and Turkey with the expansion of its Dubai office, including

a new laboratory for food and beverage applications.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/823ad73b-635e-4345-bbe8-

3c354d9d8f5d



On Tuesday, October 11, 2016, CP Kelco officially commemorated the expansion of

its facility in the Dubai Science Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site

tour for customers and distributors, hosted by senior management of the company,

including Don Rubright, President of CP Kelco.



"Since 2013, our Dubai office has made tremendous strides in developing business

and providing services to customers and regional distributors throughout the

Middle East in the food/beverage, consumer goods and industrial segments,"

Rubright said. "Having recognized the growth potential across the region, we

have invested in local talent and capabilities to continue developing our

business and enhancing our ability to bring new products to the marketplace."



CP Kelco's more comprehensive presence in Dubai includes a Sales and Technical

Support team that covers the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. The new laboratory

in the Dubai facility will offer stronger and more efficient technical support

from CP Kelco, allowing food and beverage manufacturers across the region to

accelerate the product development process. The new facility will enable:



* More rapid resolution of issues and/or development of new concepts

addressing market needs;

* Use of local raw materials and local production of prototypes, enabling

faster time to market for new product launches;



* Trial runs with customers in our laboratory to fast-track new product

development;

* Local technical training on CP Kelco products and related applications.



The ability to be more responsive and to improve service levels across a broad

range of customers is a top priority for CP Kelco, Rubright added, as the

company continues to help shape and support the food/beverage, consumer goods

and industrial industries across the region.



The CP Kelco Dubai office is located in the Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South,

Dubai.



About CP Kelco

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, CP Kelco is a leading producer of

specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring

an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP

Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world

products in a broad range of applications. The company's specialty ingredients

touch a wide variety of consumer and household products and industrial

applications, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product

lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan

Gum, Carboxymethyl Cellulose/Cellulose Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein

Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit www.cpkelco.com for more

information.



Michele Cacdac-Jones

Director of Global Communications

Office: +1 678 247 7149

Mobile: +1 770 743 0564

michele.cacdac-jones(at)cpkelco.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: CP Kelco via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

CP Kelco

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 502356

Character count: 4126

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CP Kelco

Stadt: Atlanta





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease