DUBAI, U.A.E., Oct. 24, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco, a leading global
producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, has strengthened its commitment to
providing premier technical capabilities and customer service throughout the
Middle East, Africa and Turkey with the expansion of its Dubai office, including
a new laboratory for food and beverage applications.
On Tuesday, October 11, 2016, CP Kelco officially commemorated the expansion of
its facility in the Dubai Science Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site
tour for customers and distributors, hosted by senior management of the company,
including Don Rubright, President of CP Kelco.
"Since 2013, our Dubai office has made tremendous strides in developing business
and providing services to customers and regional distributors throughout the
Middle East in the food/beverage, consumer goods and industrial segments,"
Rubright said. "Having recognized the growth potential across the region, we
have invested in local talent and capabilities to continue developing our
business and enhancing our ability to bring new products to the marketplace."
CP Kelco's more comprehensive presence in Dubai includes a Sales and Technical
Support team that covers the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. The new laboratory
in the Dubai facility will offer stronger and more efficient technical support
from CP Kelco, allowing food and beverage manufacturers across the region to
accelerate the product development process. The new facility will enable:
* More rapid resolution of issues and/or development of new concepts
addressing market needs;
* Use of local raw materials and local production of prototypes, enabling
faster time to market for new product launches;
* Trial runs with customers in our laboratory to fast-track new product
development;
* Local technical training on CP Kelco products and related applications.
The ability to be more responsive and to improve service levels across a broad
range of customers is a top priority for CP Kelco, Rubright added, as the
company continues to help shape and support the food/beverage, consumer goods
and industrial industries across the region.
The CP Kelco Dubai office is located in the Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South,
Dubai.
About CP Kelco
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, CP Kelco is a leading producer of
specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring
an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP
Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world
products in a broad range of applications. The company's specialty ingredients
touch a wide variety of consumer and household products and industrial
applications, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product
lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan
Gum, Carboxymethyl Cellulose/Cellulose Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein
Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit www.cpkelco.com for more
information.
Michele Cacdac-Jones
Director of Global Communications
Office: +1 678 247 7149
Mobile: +1 770 743 0564
michele.cacdac-jones(at)cpkelco.com
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.