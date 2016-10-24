       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Hexon Property PLC: INTENTION TO LIST SERIES A CORPORATE BONDS AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

ID: 502359
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


HEXON PROPERTY PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN, BOND MARKET
TICKER:  HEXON SERIES A;            ISIN: GB00BYM94444

FOR RELEASE: 24 OCTOBER 2016


INTENTION TO LIST SERIES A CORPORATE BONDS AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION


The Directors of Hexon Property PLC announce that the Company intends to list
its Series "A" 7% Corporate Bonds for trading on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.

In connection with this the Company has prepared a Company Description which has
been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. A copy of the Company Description
accompanies this release and it may also be downloaded from the Investor
Information section of the Company's website at www.hexonproperty.com


The Company anticipates the first day of trading in its Series "A" Bonds being
31 October 2016.


THE DIRECTORS OF HEXON PROPERTY PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT



Hexon Property PLC is a company registered in England which raises finance for
property development projects to be undertaken by the Hexon group of companies,
of which it is a part.

Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.hexonproperty.com



Company contact details:

info(at)hexonproperty.com
+44 (0) 1252 750540

Certified Adviser:

Keswick Global AG
info(at)keswickglobal.com
+43 1 740 408045

Final Submission Document.pdf:
http://hugin.info/173283/R/2050782/767191.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hexon Property PLC via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.hexonproperty.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 502359
Character count: 2086
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hexon Property PLC
Stadt: Farnborough


Number of hits: 47

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.088
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 198


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z