Hexon Property PLC: INTENTION TO LIST SERIES A CORPORATE BONDS AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
HEXON PROPERTY PLC
NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN, BOND MARKET
TICKER: HEXON SERIES A; ISIN: GB00BYM94444
FOR RELEASE: 24 OCTOBER 2016
INTENTION TO LIST SERIES A CORPORATE BONDS AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION
The Directors of Hexon Property PLC announce that the Company intends to list
its Series "A" 7% Corporate Bonds for trading on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.
In connection with this the Company has prepared a Company Description which has
been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. A copy of the Company Description
accompanies this release and it may also be downloaded from the Investor
Information section of the Company's website at www.hexonproperty.com
The Company anticipates the first day of trading in its Series "A" Bonds being
31 October 2016.
THE DIRECTORS OF HEXON PROPERTY PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
Hexon Property PLC is a company registered in England which raises finance for
property development projects to be undertaken by the Hexon group of companies,
of which it is a part.
Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.hexonproperty.com
Company contact details:
info(at)hexonproperty.com
+44 (0) 1252 750540
Certified Adviser:
Keswick Global AG
info(at)keswickglobal.com
+43 1 740 408045
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexon Property PLC via GlobeNewswire
Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:00
Language: English
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.