Hexon Property PLC: INTENTION TO LIST SERIES A CORPORATE BONDS AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





HEXON PROPERTY PLC



NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN, BOND MARKET

TICKER: HEXON SERIES A; ISIN: GB00BYM94444



FOR RELEASE: 24 OCTOBER 2016





INTENTION TO LIST SERIES A CORPORATE BONDS AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION





The Directors of Hexon Property PLC announce that the Company intends to list

its Series "A" 7% Corporate Bonds for trading on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.



In connection with this the Company has prepared a Company Description which has

been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. A copy of the Company Description

accompanies this release and it may also be downloaded from the Investor

Information section of the Company's website at www.hexonproperty.com





The Company anticipates the first day of trading in its Series "A" Bonds being

31 October 2016.





THE DIRECTORS OF HEXON PROPERTY PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT







Hexon Property PLC is a company registered in England which raises finance for

property development projects to be undertaken by the Hexon group of companies,

of which it is a part.



Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.hexonproperty.com







Company contact details:



info(at)hexonproperty.com

+44 (0) 1252 750540



Certified Adviser:



Keswick Global AG

info(at)keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045



Final Submission Document.pdf:

http://hugin.info/173283/R/2050782/767191.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hexon Property PLC via GlobeNewswire

















More information:

http://www.hexonproperty.com



PressRelease by

Hexon Property PLC

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 502359

Character count: 2086

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hexon Property PLC

Stadt: Farnborough





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease