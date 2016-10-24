Wärtsilä to supply a 92 MW power plant to Argentina

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 24 October 2016 at 4.15 pm EET
Wärtsilä will supply a 92 MW gas-fired baseload power plant to Sullair
Argentina. The equipment delivery project includes Wärtsilä 50SG engines running
on natural gas. The value of the order is approximately EUR 30 million. The
project was signed in July and it is included in Wärtsilä's order book in the
third quarter of 2016. The order is one of five contracts that Wärtsilä was
recently awarded in Argentina and which were announced in a stock exchange
release in July.
Argentina is suffering from energy shortage due to a history of widespread
subsidies that have distorted the energy price and regulations that have
complicated investments in power generation and distribution. Now the government
seeks to remedy the issue by investing heavily in new capacity, focusing
especially on increasing efficiency and adding renewable energy.
Sullair Argentina was awarded the Caimancito power plant project in the CAMMESA
governmental bid in Argentina. They selected Wärtsilä as their equipment
supplier because of Wärtsilä's efficiency and fast delivery time.
"This is a complicated project but we trust in Wärtsilä's project management
capabilities and the technical expertise they can provide. The government was
originally tendering for dual-fuel engines but we offered an alternative
solution with Wärtsilä's gas engines and we won. Wärtsilä had engines in stock
and they promised that the plant will be operational within a year," says Luis
Vago, Director of Operations at Sullair.
The Caimacinto plant will be situated in the north west of Argentina and
reinforce the grid in the area. Due to the long distances and the weight and
height constraints along the road, Wärtsilä's engines will be transported to the
site in parts and be reassembled there. The area where the plant will be
situated is hot and rainy which poses additional challenges on the project team.
"The delivery time was key to our customer and we have long expertise in doing
projects in challenging areas. We are very happy to work together with Sullair
Argentina and we are looking forward to do more projects together in the
future," says Gaston Giani, Business Development manager at Wärtsilä.
The equipment for the Caimancito power plant is expected to be delivered during
2016 and the plant will be fully operational in June 2017.
For more information, please contact
Gaston Giani
Business Development Manager, Americas
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions
Tel: +541158042727
Gaston.giani(at)wartsila.com
Jukka-Pekka Niemi
General Manager, Marketing
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions
Tel: +358 50 465 2805
jukka-pekka.niemi(at)wartsila.com
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global supplier of ultra-flexible power
plants of up to 600 MW operating on various gaseous and liquid fuels. Our
portfolio includes unique solutions for baseload, peaking, reserve and load-
following power generation, as well as for balancing intermittent renewable
energy. Wärtsilä Energy Solutions also provides utility-scale solar PV power
plants, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems. As of 2016, Wärtsilä
has 60 GW of installed power plant capacity in 176 countries around the world.
www.smartpowergeneration.com
Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle
solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable
innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and
economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers.
In 2015, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800
employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70
countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com
