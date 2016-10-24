FRONTEO Expands Global eDisclosure Services to Meet Growth in EMEA

New FRONTEO EMEA Ltd. London Services Center Provides Full-service eDisclosure,

Managed Review, Advanced Analytics



NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRONTEO USA, Inc. ("FRONTEO USA"), a

wholly-owned direct subsidiary of FRONTEO, Inc. ("FRONTEO") (formerly known as

UBIC, Inc.) (NASDAQ:FTEO) (TSE:2158), a leading provider of global eDiscovery

and managed review solutions, and big-data analysis services utilizing

artificial intelligence technology, announced today the opening of a new FRONTEO

sales and operations center in London, United Kingdom under the leadership of

James MacGregor, vice president of European eDisclosure services at FRONTEO.



The new FRONTEO EMEA Ltd., a subsidiary of FRONTEO USA, was established to meet

the growing need for full service eDisclosure consulting and managed services in

the UK, EU and Middle East. The London offices will serve as EMEA center of

operations for comprehensive services, including:



* Forensic collection and Electronically Stored Information (ESI) advisory

services

* ESI preservation, processing and review

* Secure document hosting and review on the Relativity platform

* Cross-border eDisclosure and multi-language support

* A business intelligence (BI) portal for project and budget control

* Advanced analytics and predictive coding

* Managed review & staffing



In addition to the expanded services team, a permanent London review center is

planned in the near future. "Our clients are experiencing unabated growth in

data volumes and case activity," said MacGregor. "European-work represents

almost a quarter of the nearly $15 billion worldwide market for eDisclosure and

eDiscovery software and services, and FRONTEO is committed to providing this

region with the same exceptional services that FRONTEO is known for in the U.S.

"It's a changing world in European eDisclosure these days," says attorney,

author and eDisclosure expert Chris Dale. "Challenges include the pending

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the invalidation of Safe Harbour and

its replacement with the Privacy Shield, and high profile privacy moves against

Google and other companies. FRONTEO brings a wealth of experience and talent to

help clients navigate the many challenges of eDisclosure in a volatile

environment."



The FRONTEO EMEA offices are located at 2 Leman Street, London, E1 8FA, UK.

Information on FRONTEO EMEA services may be found

at http://www.fronteo.com/emea.



With the expansion of FRONTEO offices in the UK, the company continues to

increase its global presence and accessibility. FRONTEO operates review centers

in seven U.S. cities with a total capacity of over 1,100 seats, as well as

additional centers in Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and South Korea, with complete

capabilities to staff, train and manage large-scale global document review for

litigation, M&A review, investigations and other legal matters.



About FRONTEO USA, Inc.



FRONTEO USA, Inc. ("FRONTEO USA") is a wholly- owned direct subsidiary of

FRONTEO, Inc., a publicly traded global technology and services company

specializing in big data, artificial intelligence, information governance,

managed review, and litigation consulting for the eDiscovery market. FRONTEO USA

serves Am Law 200 law firms, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies

across all phases of the e-Discovery process including collection, processing,

forensic investigation, hosted review, and production. FRONTEO USA provides

robust English language services along with advanced specialization in Chinese,

Japanese and Korean (CJK) languages. Driven by FRONTEO's unique AI technology

KIBIT(TM), companies are able to proactively and predictively assess fraud, data

leakage and pre-crime events alongside the e-Discovery lifecycle and gain a deep

understanding of their data. FRONTEO is a Relativity Best in Service Orange

partner, and maintains review centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix,

Houston, New York, Washington, DC, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei City, and Manila.



For more information visit www.fronteo.com/usa.



Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking

statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by

terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends,"

"plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the

amount of data that FRONTEO expects to manage this year and the potential uses

for FRONTEO's new service in intellectual property-related litigation, contain

forward-looking statements. FRONTEO may also make written or oral forward-

looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in

press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its

officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not

historical facts, including statements about FRONTEO's beliefs and expectations,

are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent

risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to

differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement,

including but not limited to the following: FRONTEO's goals and strategies;

FRONTEO's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services

market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, FRONTEO's

services; FRONTEO's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its

relationships with customers; FRONTEO's plans to invest in research and

development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic

and business conditions in the regions where FRONTEO provides solutions and

services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in

FRONTEO's reports filed with, or furnished to the Securities and Exchange

Commission. FRONTEO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-

looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information

provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this

press release, and FRONTEO undertakes no duty to update such information, except

as required under applicable law.



CONTACT:

FRONTEO USA Marketing

Tel: (866) 803-7668, then dial 6

