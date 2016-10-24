FRONTEO Expands Global eDisclosure Services to Meet Growth in EMEA

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
New FRONTEO EMEA Ltd. London Services Center Provides Full-service eDisclosure,
Managed Review, Advanced Analytics
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRONTEO USA, Inc. ("FRONTEO USA"), a
wholly-owned direct subsidiary of FRONTEO, Inc. ("FRONTEO") (formerly known as
UBIC, Inc.) (NASDAQ:FTEO) (TSE:2158), a leading provider of global eDiscovery
and managed review solutions, and big-data analysis services utilizing
artificial intelligence technology, announced today the opening of a new FRONTEO
sales and operations center in London, United Kingdom under the leadership of
James MacGregor, vice president of European eDisclosure services at FRONTEO.
The new FRONTEO EMEA Ltd., a subsidiary of FRONTEO USA, was established to meet
the growing need for full service eDisclosure consulting and managed services in
the UK, EU and Middle East. The London offices will serve as EMEA center of
operations for comprehensive services, including:
* Forensic collection and Electronically Stored Information (ESI) advisory
services
* ESI preservation, processing and review
* Secure document hosting and review on the Relativity platform
* Cross-border eDisclosure and multi-language support
* A business intelligence (BI) portal for project and budget control
* Advanced analytics and predictive coding
* Managed review & staffing
In addition to the expanded services team, a permanent London review center is
planned in the near future. "Our clients are experiencing unabated growth in
data volumes and case activity," said MacGregor. "European-work represents
almost a quarter of the nearly $15 billion worldwide market for eDisclosure and
eDiscovery software and services, and FRONTEO is committed to providing this
region with the same exceptional services that FRONTEO is known for in the U.S.
and Asia."
"It's a changing world in European eDisclosure these days," says attorney,
author and eDisclosure expert Chris Dale. "Challenges include the pending
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the invalidation of Safe Harbour and
its replacement with the Privacy Shield, and high profile privacy moves against
Google and other companies. FRONTEO brings a wealth of experience and talent to
help clients navigate the many challenges of eDisclosure in a volatile
environment."
The FRONTEO EMEA offices are located at 2 Leman Street, London, E1 8FA, UK.
Information on FRONTEO EMEA services may be found
at http://www.fronteo.com/emea.
With the expansion of FRONTEO offices in the UK, the company continues to
increase its global presence and accessibility. FRONTEO operates review centers
in seven U.S. cities with a total capacity of over 1,100 seats, as well as
additional centers in Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and South Korea, with complete
capabilities to staff, train and manage large-scale global document review for
litigation, M&A review, investigations and other legal matters.
About FRONTEO USA, Inc.
FRONTEO USA, Inc. ("FRONTEO USA") is a wholly- owned direct subsidiary of
FRONTEO, Inc., a publicly traded global technology and services company
specializing in big data, artificial intelligence, information governance,
managed review, and litigation consulting for the eDiscovery market. FRONTEO USA
serves Am Law 200 law firms, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies
across all phases of the e-Discovery process including collection, processing,
forensic investigation, hosted review, and production. FRONTEO USA provides
robust English language services along with advanced specialization in Chinese,
Japanese and Korean (CJK) languages. Driven by FRONTEO's unique AI technology
KIBIT(TM), companies are able to proactively and predictively assess fraud, data
leakage and pre-crime events alongside the e-Discovery lifecycle and gain a deep
understanding of their data. FRONTEO is a Relativity Best in Service Orange
partner, and maintains review centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix,
Houston, New York, Washington, DC, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei City, and Manila.
For more information visit www.fronteo.com/usa.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by
terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends,"
"plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the
amount of data that FRONTEO expects to manage this year and the potential uses
for FRONTEO's new service in intellectual property-related litigation, contain
forward-looking statements. FRONTEO may also make written or oral forward-
looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in
press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its
officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not
historical facts, including statements about FRONTEO's beliefs and expectations,
are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent
risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement,
including but not limited to the following: FRONTEO's goals and strategies;
FRONTEO's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services
market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, FRONTEO's
services; FRONTEO's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its
relationships with customers; FRONTEO's plans to invest in research and
development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic
and business conditions in the regions where FRONTEO provides solutions and
services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in
FRONTEO's reports filed with, or furnished to the Securities and Exchange
Commission. FRONTEO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-
looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information
provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this
press release, and FRONTEO undertakes no duty to update such information, except
as required under applicable law.
CONTACT:
FRONTEO USA Marketing
Tel: (866) 803-7668, then dial 6
usinfo(at)fronteo.com
Source: FRONTEO via GlobeNewswire
