Crawford & Company® Announces Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA (Oct. 24, 2016) - Crawford & Company® (www.crawfordandcompany.com)
(NYSE: CRDA and CRDB), one of the world's largest independent providers of
claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities,
will issue its earnings release on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at 6:45 a.m. Eastern
time.

The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®'s quarterly earnings and
other developments, will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern
time. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-2518, Conference ID:
90684611.

The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed
on Crawford & Company's website at www.crawfordandcompany.com/quarterlyreleases.

This call is being webcast by Thomson/CCBN and can be accessed at Crawford &
Company's website at http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-
relations/quarterly-earnings.

The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson StreetEvents Network.
Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson StreetEvents
(http://www.streetevents.com), a password-protected event management site.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company® (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is one
of the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to
the risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities,
with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The
Crawford Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business
process outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including
property and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical
management, and legal settlement administration. The Company's shares are traded


on the NYSE under the symbols CRDA and CRDB.

Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:29
Language: English
