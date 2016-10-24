Crawford & Company® Announces Earnings Conference Call

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Crawford & Company® Announces Earnings Conference Call



ATLANTA (Oct. 24, 2016) - Crawford & Company® (www.crawfordandcompany.com)

(NYSE: CRDA and CRDB), one of the world's largest independent providers of

claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities,

will issue its earnings release on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at 6:45 a.m. Eastern

time.



The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®'s quarterly earnings and

other developments, will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern

time. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-2518, Conference ID:

90684611.



The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed

on Crawford & Company's website at www.crawfordandcompany.com/quarterlyreleases.



This call is being webcast by Thomson/CCBN and can be accessed at Crawford &

Company's website at http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-

relations/quarterly-earnings.



The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson StreetEvents Network.

Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson StreetEvents

(http://www.streetevents.com), a password-protected event management site.



About Crawford®



Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company® (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is one

of the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to

the risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities,

with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The

Crawford Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business

process outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including

property and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical

management, and legal settlement administration. The Company's shares are traded



on the NYSE under the symbols CRDA and CRDB.



# # #











press-release-Crawco-US-3Q2016-earnings-conf-call-10-24-16:

http://hugin.info/155880/R/2050681/767227.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Crawford & Company via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/



PressRelease by

Crawford & Company

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:29

Language: English

News-ID 502364

Character count: 2745

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Crawford & Company

Stadt: ATLANTA





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease