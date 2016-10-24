Trilio Data Announces Integration With Mirantis OpenStack

TrilioVault, the only data protection solution native to OpenStack is now validated for Mirantis OpenStack

(firmenpresse) - HOPKINTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- , the creators of the first and only comprehensive data protection, backup and recovery solution native to OpenStack has announced that TrilioVault is now validated for Mirantis OpenStack. Organizations who rely on Mirantis for their OpenStack deployments are now assured that with TrilioVault tenants will enjoy greater resiliency and operational efficiencies.

"While some developers may think back up and recovery is not necessary for OpenStack DevOps, that's actually not the case," said Kamesh Pemmaraju, VP of product marketing at Mirantis. "Once an OpenStack application goes into deployment, backup and recovery -- along with comprehensive data protection -- become a key business requirement. This issue is becoming a significant obstacle for business units to embrace and release business critical applications on OpenStack. More forward-looking DevOps groups are recognizing this and are building data protection solutions into their environments at the beginning of their OpenStack journey."

"Mirantis makes it easy for organizations to adopt, develop, and -- much more importantly -- use and maintain OpenStack environments," said David Safaii, CEO of Trilio Data. "Sometimes the DevOps piece of a project is the fun and easy part; the hard part of a project can be the ongoing care, feeding and maintenance of long-term applications and its tenants. Mirantis and Trilio has solved this issue for many types of businesses and organizations throughout the world."

TrilioVault adheres to the characteristics required by cloud environments and is flexible, fault tolerant, and forever scalable. It offers seamless self-service, multi-tenant, policy-based comprehensive backup and recovery of workloads running in OpenStack. The solution captures environmental points-in-time (application, OS, compute, network, configurations, security groups, data and metadata of an environment) as full or incremental snapshots. These snapshots can be held in a variety of storage environments including NFS, Swift and 3rd party arrays.

With TrilioVault's single-click recovery, organizations not only improve Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO), but also can have the confidence of migrating legacy applications and workloads into production environments with no fear of data loss. IT departments can fully deploy OpenStack solutions and provide business assurance through enhanced data retention, protection and integrity.

Trilio Data has established partnership agreements with notable vendors and service providers in the OpenStack community, including (acquired by IBM), , , , , , , and .

