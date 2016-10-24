UPDATE - Artificial Intelligence Accurately Predicts World Series Matchup

While many fans dreamed the Chicago Cubs would make it to the World Series, there were very few fans or pundits who would actually dare to predict it. Even this year, with their strongest team in recent memory. But , the world's first , accurately predicted the Cubs to win their first pennant since 1945. Not only that, UNU also correctly picked the Cubs' opponent, the Cleveland Indians.

Over the All-Star break, the Boston Globe to predict which teams would make the MLB playoffs. UNU predicted 9 of 10 playoff teams correctly, just barely missing a perfect 10/10, when the St. Louis Cardinals failed to qualify by just one game. The Artificial Swarm Intelligence picked the Cubs and Indians to make it through the LDS and LCS rounds to the World Series. UNU also predicts the Cubs will win the Fall Classic. That of course hasn't happened in 108 years.

UNU made headlines earlier this year after being challenged by major publications to make high profile predictions. Newsweek challenged UNU to predict the 2016 Academy Awards. The Swarm Intelligence achieved 76% accuracy, out-performing the vast majority of movie experts, including Rolling Stone and the LA Times. UNU was then challenged by TechRepublic to predict the Kentucky Derby superfecta -- the first four horses in order. UNU made a perfect pick, turning a $20 bet into $11,700. UNU was challenged by CNET to predict the Stanley Cup. UNU not only predicted which teams would win, but outperformed the experts in predicting the number of games each series would go and even correctly identified most of the postseason award winners.

"UNU never ceases to impress us with its insights and predictions," said Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO of Unanimous A.I. "While sometimes the recommendations are surprising, they have been prescient so many times, that we've learned not to question, even when 71-year-old curses are involved."

Developed by Silicon Valley startup, , and based on years of scientific research on , UNU is a unique merger of software algorithms and real-time human input. Modeled after swarms in nature, UNU enables groups of online users to think together as a unified emergent intelligence -- a "brain of brains" that can express itself as a singular entity. Touted to as the world's first "hive mind," the UNU platform has had over 30,000 human participants in swarming sessions this year, together answering over 140,000 questions.

Swarm Intelligence, the science behind UNU, goes back to the birds and the bees. In fact, it goes to all creatures that amplify their group intelligence by forming flocks, schools, colonies, herds, and swarms. Across countless species, nature show us that social groups -- when working together as a unified dynamic system -- can outperform the majority of individual members when solving problems and making decisions, proving the old adage: many minds are better than one.

In 2014, researchers at Unanimous A.I. first discovered that people can form online swarms that amplify intelligence just like natural swarms. So Unanimous built the UNU platform to bring that experience to everyone. Users can login for free, join an existing swarm, or form their own swarm on any topic. From sports and politics, to movies and music, online groups can form their own emergent intelligence and ask it questions about anything.

