Grove Gallery & Interiors Celebrates 30 Year Milestone with Fundraising Event

(firmenpresse) - COCONUT GROVE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Anyone driving down Bird Avenue in the Grove these days can't help but notice the vibrant mural going up on the walls of Grove Gallery & Interiors. As a part of their 30th Anniversary celebration they have resurrected the Grove's artistic roots by commissioning a mural by Artists Andrea Karahalios & Ricardo Oliveira. The mural wraps the corner of their 2 story lime green block long facility and is full of striking vibrant colors is inspired by the famous Grove peacocks.

This new mural is a part of the Grove Gallery & Interiors celebration of their 30th anniversary culminating with their big bash on November 5th from 7-11pm. The event will be catered by the Grove's own Lasso the Moon, renowned for their great food, drinks, dancing and unique experiences. As long time supporters to arts in Miami, Grove Gallery & Interiors will be donating $3 per attendee to the Arts for Learning charity.

The partnership with Arts for Learning is their way to support the growth of their industry to the next generation of artists in the Grove. Arts for Learning (A4L) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing teaching and learning through the arts and community cultural resources. As a leading source of arts programs in Miami-Dade and Broward, A4L provides traditional and arts-integrated instruction to more than 120,000 children and youth, student studio programs, afterschool and summer programs, high school internships, and teacher and artist professional development.

"We are so excited to support the arts in our community and bring a little bit of color and life to everyone who drives by." Says Janel Kuhl the Chief Design Officer, "this is what being part of a family business and a community is all about. Come out and celebrate this local success story and support arts in our community today."

What began as a simple frame shop has grown to a full service interior design center with some of the most unique and interesting pieces from around the world. The gallery owner Sheila Kuhl says "I started this with the idea that I wanted to make the kind of store that I would want to shop in." She definitely succeeded; the gallery is dynamic and always providing a variety of styles at varying price points so there is always something for everyone. After 30 years of success Grove Gallery & Interiors is unveiling new brand and investing in the next generation of artists and designers.

The event is at 2884 Bird Avenue, space is limited.

