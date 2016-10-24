Mobile drives growth of online travel bookings, according to new yStats.com report

(PresseBox) - Germany-based secondary E-commerce market research firm yStats.com?s recent publication ?Global Online Travel Market 2016? indicates that growth in online travel sales is driven principally by the rise of mobile bookings, as expansion continues worldwide.

A forecast referenced in the yStats.com report predicts that just below half of global travel sales will be online in 2016, as more consumers, especially 18 to 34 year-olds, utilize their smartphones to explore and book travel. The growth of the P2P sector of travel for accommodation and ride sharing is popular with the millennial generation, contributing to the sales growth while disrupting the traditional hotel and taxi businesses.

Forecasts of regional growth cited in the yStats.com report indicate that the rapid uptake in online travel sales in the Asia-Pacific will make it the leading global area in 2017, surpassing North America. Among the top 5 global online travel agencies, China has the fastest growing one, Ctrip, but Expedia and Priceline Group, based in the USA, lead the world in sales. Other world regions such as Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East lag the world leaders, as Internet penetration, smartphone use and traveler inclination to use online services are still emerging. In Europe, the online share of total travel sales is above the world average, but with wide variation by country as detailed in the new report.



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.



We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





Company information / Profile:

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:49

Language: English

News-ID 502375

Character count: 2821

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: yStats.com GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Hamburg





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease