Give Thanks for the Slow Cooker

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- (Family Features) Want to spend more time with loved ones this Thanksgiving? Ditch the perfectly timed oven schedule and put your slow cooker to work. It'll deliver the familiar flavors of your favorite holiday stuffing, sauces and desserts in a new, more convenient way.

"Take advantage of the hassle-free slow cooker for sides and desserts and leave the oven free for your turkey," said McCormick Kitchens Executive Chef Kevan Vetter. "Top a mixture of apples, brown sugar and cinnamon with seasoned oat crumbles for a warm Oatmeal Apple Cobbler -- an ooey gooey dessert that will fill your kitchen with an irresistible, sweet and spicy aroma while it slow cooks."

For more time-saving tips and recipes for your Thanksgiving feast, check out and visit McCormick Spice on and .

Place all ingredients in 4-quart slow cooker. Cover.

Cook 3 hours on high, stirring every hour. Uncover. Stir well.

Cook, uncovered, 30 to 45 minutes longer on high or until slightly thickened.

Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add celery and onion; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes. Add sausage; cook and stir until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.

Spray inside of slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. Add stock and herbs; stir to blend. Stir in bread cubes and sausage-vegetable mixture. Cover.

Cook 45 minutes on high. Uncover and stir. Cook, uncovered, 30 minutes longer.

Spray inside of slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. For the Apple Filling, toss apple slices, brown sugar, baking mix and cinnamon in large bowl. Place in slow cooker.

For the Cobbler Topping, mix all ingredients, except butter, in medium bowl. Cut in butter with fork until crumbly. Sprinkle over Apple Filling. Cover.

Cook 3 hours on high.

Spray inside of 6-quart slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. For the Cake, mix all ingredients in large bowl. Pour into greased slow cooker. Place towel over slow cooker and cover with lid.

Cook 3 1/2 hours on low or until cake is almost set.

Meanwhile, for the Caramel Sauce, cook and stir all ingredients in small saucepan on medium-high heat 5 minutes or until sauce is smooth.

Carefully remove slow cooker insert and place on wire rack. Pour 1/2 of the Caramel Sauce over the cake. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes to cool slightly. Serve cake with remaining sauce and ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.

Substitution: Use 1 cup chopped candy bars in place of the chocolate chips.

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

Image Available:

Michael French





1-888-824-3337





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3071302



PressRelease by

McCormick

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:13

Language: English

News-ID 502385

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: McCormick

Stadt: MISSION, KS





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease