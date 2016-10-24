Diversified Trust Principal Joins the Firm's Private Equity Team

Selden Frisbee to take on new role overseeing investment analytics for private equity funds, conducting manager due diligence, oversight and reporting

(firmenpresse) - NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Diversified Trust, a Southeast-based comprehensive wealth management firm with over $5 billion in client assets under management, recently named Selden S. Frisbee, II to the company's private equity team. In this role, he will conduct manager due diligence, oversight and reporting, and oversee investment analytics for the firm's private equity funds.

Frisbee joined Diversified Trust in 2012. Most recently he served as a member of the firm's operations and client services strategy team which provides oversight, planning and support for all operational functions across the firm and its offices in Atlanta, Ga.; Greensboro, N.C.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Nashville, Tenn.

"Selden has extensive experience in financial services and a deep understanding of our firm, and we are pleased that he will serve in this new capacity on our private equity team," said Bill Spitz, founder and director at Diversified Trust. "While his role has shifted, he remains dedicated to our clients and the growth of our company. "

"We are committed to strengthening our team and Selden's knowledge of our investor base will be an asset to the firm as we look towards developing our sixth fund next year," said Carol Womack, Diversified Trust principal who oversees the firm's private equity strategies. "With private equity playing a role in many portfolios, his leadership and guidance will benefit our clients as we expand the LPs and funds we manage."

Before joining Diversified Trust, Frisbee was a managing director of corporate strategy at Charles Schwab, where he oversaw corporate development initiatives for the advisor services division. During his tenure at Schwab, Frisbee led the strategic effort for Schwab's purchase of Windhaven Investments and the sale of US Trust to Bank of America. His background also includes roles within retail brokerage at Merrill Lynch, internal sales at Fisher Investments, and business and technology consulting at Accenture.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the University of Montana and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Entrepreneurship at Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management.

Diversified Trust, founded in 1994, provides clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions, including investment management, trusts and estates, family office, and institutional advisory services via a comprehensive approach.

Diversified Trust is an employee-owned comprehensive wealth management firm based in the Southeast with more than $5 billion of client assets under management. Its clients include individuals, multi-generational families, family offices, foundations, endowments and retirement plans. Diversified Trust has offices in Atlanta, Ga.; Greensboro, N.C.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Nashville, Tenn.

