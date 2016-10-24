ExcelAire Announces Its Certification as an Authorized Maintenance Provider for Cayman Island-Registered Private Jets

(firmenpresse) - RONKONKOMA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- today announced that its Part 145 maintenance repair station operation located at its ExcelAire facility in Long Island, NY has been approved by the Cayman Islands CAA as an authorized maintenance provider for private jets registered in the Cayman Islands.

"We are thrilled to receive Cayman Island certification, and are among the few companies that are authorized to work on Cayman registered aircraft, which is a recognition of our overall maintenance excellence," said Ralph Michielli, Chief Operating Officer, ExcelAire. "We provide private jet maintenance services 24/7 and 98% of our work is done in-house by our highly qualified team."

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services at its ExcelAire facility specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and FBO services.

Maintenance services are located at MacArthur Airport in Long Island, NY. An authorized FAA repair station, it is also an authorized Embraer factory service center and has extensive experience with Gulfstream, Citation, Learjet, Hawker, Challenger and Falcon jets.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates four premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO) located at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU). It also has private jet charter and maintenance operations at MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wis. (KEAU). For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit .

For more information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson

LCH Communications



516-767-8390





More information:

http://www.excelaire.com



PressRelease by

Hawthorne Global Aviation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 15:23

Language: English

News-ID 502387

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hawthorne Global Aviation

Stadt: RONKONKOMA, NY





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease