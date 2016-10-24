Copart Founder Kicks Off National Roll Out of Takl in Dallas: A New On-Demand Home Service App

Willis Johnson Tackles New Venture By Linking Home Service Providers with Customers

(firmenpresse) - FRANKLIN, TN and DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Willis Johnson, the founder and chairman of Copart, Inc. -- the world's largest online salvage auto auction business -- today announced the national rollout of his new Nashville-based technology company -- Takl, Inc. The new venture is an app-based mobile platform that makes it easy to connect providers and users on-demand for household chores and tasks with preset prices.

Takl conducted its initial market test for the handyman app in Nashville over the summer and will now begin its national rollout with its expansion into Dallas and Ft. Worth, Texas, which is also the headquarters for Takl founder Willis Johnson's global online auction company Copart.

"The positive response we have received so far in Nashville tells us Takl is ready to go national and Dallas is a great place to start," said Johnson, CEO and Chairman of Takl. "The premise is simple, our platform makes it easy and safe for people with skills to earn additional income while helping customers with a variety of chores at a reasonable price -- all within one hour."

The Takl app is the only one hour, pre-priced mobile platform in the home services segment with small jobs for $200 or less. The on-demand app connects self-employed providers who have passed background checks with users who need chores, lessons and small jobs completed. The free app is available for download on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Takl users can request that their chore or odd job be serviced within the hour or schedule the task for a future reserved day and time. Every one of the over 400 chores is pre-priced with a detailed description included so that both users and providers have equal expectations.

The app is now live in the Dallas and Ft. Worth area and will begin rolling out regionally on a national level. The company plans on registering thousands of people to work in the Dallas and Ft. Worth area as independent self-employed chore and task providers utilizing the Takl platform. Prospective providers and customers can download the free app to sign up or get more information online at Takl.com.

Johnson, 69, a seasoned start up veteran, was named a regional Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the year in 2004 and his company, Copart (CPRT), was ranked at the top of Deloitte's "The Exceptional 100" list of companies in 2015. His "rags to riches" story took him from owning one auto scrap yard to heading up a multi-billion dollar global business and has been published in his autobiography "Junk to Gold".

Under Johnson's leadership, Copart revolutionized the auto auction industry through the development of an Internet auto auction platform that connects buyers and sellers in real time bidding. The Takl platform connects home service providers of all kinds to other people needing on-demand help with small chores and tasks. By accessing the on-demand Takl app, providers and users can then connect for pre-defined chores with preset prices utilizing the company's proprietary technology.

In addition to Willis Johnson, fellow co-founders include Greg McCollum of Franklin, who has over 30 years experience as a general contractor in the Nashville area, and Steven Cohan, who teamed up with Johnson 25 years ago in the early days of Copart and currently serves on Copart's board of directors. Other key members of the senior management team include Tennessee State Senator Jack Johnson, Chairman of the Tennessee Commerce and Labor Committee and Lee Crisp, former President of Pepsi MidAmerica and holder of 45 technology patents applied throughout the beverage industry.

