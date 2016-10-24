48 Women Entrepreneurs to Attend FWE's Sold Out Inaugural Educational + Mentorship Program in Toronto

One-of-a-kind event with a proven formula for the advancement of women entrepreneurs takes place tomorrow

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE) announced today that 48 women entrepreneurs, mostly from the GTA, will be taking part in the Vancouver-based charity's long-running E-Series educational and mentorship program, held for the first time ever in Toronto. E-Series Toronto will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel. Speakers include Rossann Williams, SVP + President of Starbucks Canada, Judy Brooks, Co-Founder of Blo Blow Dry Bar + FWE Board Member, Kelsey Ramsden, who was twice named #1 on PROFIT and Chatelaine's W100 list of top Canadian female entrepreneurs, and John DeHart, Co-Founder of Nurse Next Door. They will be teaching a diverse group of women entrepreneurs including Dr. Stacy Irvine, who transitioned from scientist to Co-Founder of Totum Life Science, which will soon open its 6th location at the Bay Adelaide Centre; Allison Seiderer, who Co-Founded Living Well Home Medical Equipment in 1995 with her husband in Peterborough; and Rebecca Hempey, who Co-Founded Waterloo-based The Delivery Guys in 1999, which has expanded to three locations.

E-Series Toronto, as the program is called, will be held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, where participants will engage in a full day of immersive entrepreneurial education on sales, marketing, capital raising, and more, helping remove barriers women entrepreneurs face in growing their company.

That evening, FWE will be hosting an Apres Dinner Reception in the Imperial Ballroom, bringing male and female business leaders and successful entrepreneurs together to connect with the participants and to learn more about how FWE is impacting women entrepreneurs across the country. A Speed Mentoring session will also take place during the Reception. Media are invited to attend this Reception.

Since 2003, women entrepreneurs who have participated in E-Series have seen an average annualized revenue growth of over 40%. Moreover, 90% of all participating companies since 2003 remain in business, which is well above the national average of 50% (post year-5).

"At FWE, we're building the economy, one woman-owned business at a time. To make that happen, education and mentorship are key, and that's where our E-Series program comes in. We're thrilled to have 48 participants coming tomorrow, and to welcome over 85 business leaders and successful entrepreneurs in the evening to connect and mentor the participants," said Christina Anthony, FWE's Founder and Chair. "Toronto is a thriving community with a robust entrepreneurial spirit, and we're here to support that as much as we can."

About FWE:

The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE) energizes, educates, mentors and connects women entrepreneurs to be wildly successful, promoting strong economies and thriving communities. Founded in 2002, FWE is entering its 15th year of providing game-changing education and support. With the goal of building the economy, one woman-owned business at a time, FWE has mentored over 800 women and provided education to over 280 women through its signature program, E-Series.

