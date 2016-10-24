Logomark and Valumark Earn A+ 2016 SAGE Rating Award

Rating Designates Top-Tier and Trusted Promotional Product Suppliers

(firmenpresse) - TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier -- announced today it and its high-quality, value line, Valumark, are 2016 SAGE A+ Rating Award winners for having an "A+" rating among SAGE distributors. SAGE's core product, SAGE Online, gives distributors online research and business management tools to help them save money and streamline operations.

"We're thrilled to have earned this recognition from SAGE," says Scott Pearson, Logomark executive vice president and chief revenue officer. "The A+ ratings reflect our focus on quality customer service and the very best promotional products. Distributors look for the SAGE rating as a badge of trust, and we're proud to display this 'A+' achievement as a mark of our deep industry expertise and reliability. A massive number of distributors use SAGE to research products to find the right suppliers for their needs. Both our Logomark and Valumark lines are well-deserving of this award as they each feature an expansive array of products available at costs to fit any distributor's budget."

Logomark's most recent campaign, "," also won a "Best Supplier Self-Promotion" award from Counselor® magazine's inaugural Promotional Campaign Awards. The 12 Weeks of Summer campaign ran from May to July 2016 and featured weekly new product releases, as well as promotions and prizes including a trip for two to Southern California. In addition, Logomark recently launched its 2016 Holiday Catalog featuring the newest products in the industry including the exclusively designed Ring Series which offers unique speakers and power banks, the Wave Pen Series, six new Bettoni® pens and the Madison Bag Series. A new partnership with has also given Logomark customers access to a full line-up of Pelican's incredibly durable and functional products, beginning with steel double-wall insulated drinkware.

Follow Logomark on , and for the latest company news and promotions. For more information, please visit .

SAGE provides the leading product research and order management services in the industry, with thousands of distributors using its services on a daily basis to perform product and supplier research. With more than one million products available from nearly 4,300 suppliers, SAGE Online is the top-rated product research tool in the industry. SAGE also offers suppliers marketing and advertising opportunities, distributor verifications, web hosting, tradeshow opportunities, and more.

Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit .





