       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Retail & Trading


Use the Power of Words to Sell Your Wholesale Sweets

From yummy and scrumptious to rich and luxurious, the right marketing words can have your customers mouths watering before they even taste your sweet treats.

ID: 502396
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Youve heard it said that the pen is mightier than the sword, but could words actually be as useful as taste and sight when selling wholesale sweets?

Hear the words only the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate and most people will instantly think of a Cadburys Flake. But while you may not have the marketing budget of a giant like Cadburys to sell your wholesale sweets, you can still use language to your advantage to lure customers in. Try combining eye-catching point-of-sale material with some key words that will tell the customer exactly what to expect and youll find your marketing pieces become even more successful.

Be Descriptive

Dont be shy to use adjectives such as tasty, delectable and scrumptious to embellish simple descriptions. These descriptive words will make more of an impact on your customer and draw them in. So rather than simply telling the customer that you stock dark chocolate with 75 per cent cocoa, why not tell them that you sell smooth dark chocolate rich with 75 per cent cocoa.

The British have always loved their food, and sweet treats are no exception. There are a number of great English words which describe exactly how much we enjoy what we are eating. From delicious to yummy, and mouth-watering to luscious, there are no shortage of adjectives to choose from.

Advertising copywriters over the years have learnt to use the power of words to great effect by employing techniques like alliteration (lovely lickable lollies), onomatopoeia (munch, crunch, snap and nibble) and similes (tastes like heaven). All these tricks can be used easily in the marketing of wholesale sweets.

Use Language Appropriate to Your Market

When youre choosing words to use to market your wholesale sweets, think about to whom you are trying to market each particular confectionery. Kids will respond well to adjectives like yummy, fruity, tasty and verbs like munch, crunch, scoff and gobble. The adult or luxury market, on the other hand, will respond to descriptions like luxe, divine, smooth, rich, velvety and verbs like indulge, savour and enjoy.



Familiar Phrases

Its a good idea, particularly when youre trying to get your customers to try something new, to link it with a familiar phrase or metaphor. Use phrases like sweet dreams and sweetheart to make your customer smile, or perhaps tempt them into being a sucker for a lolly or tell them your new marzipan is the icing on the cake.

Language is a great way to break down barriers with customers and get them to try your product. Whether you decide to tempt them with delectable, delicious descriptions, or make them smile with references to chewing over our new toffee selection, words can be a valuable asset in your marketing arsenal.



More information:
http://www.hfchocolates.co.uk/wholesalesweets



Keywords (optional):

wholesale-sweets,



Company information / Profile:

Angelina Moufftard works for hf Chocolates, established wholesale sweets suppliers with decades of experience supplying sweets and high-end chocolates to retailers across the UK. Working with the most dedicated suppliers from France, Spain, Germany, Holland, Belgium, the USA and the UK, hf Chocolates' great tasting and beautifully packaged products add panache to any sweet display.

PressRelease by

published by: Holmfdr
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/24/2016 - 18:37
Language: English
News-ID 502396
Character count: 3031
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: hf Chocolates

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 40

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Retail & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.090
Registriert Heute: 19
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 171


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z