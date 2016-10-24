Use the Power of Words to Sell Your Wholesale Sweets

From yummy and scrumptious to rich and luxurious, the right marketing words can have your customers mouths watering before they even taste your sweet treats.
(firmenpresse) - Youve heard it said that the pen is mightier than the sword, but could words actually be as useful as taste and sight when selling wholesale sweets?
Hear the words only the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate and most people will instantly think of a Cadburys Flake. But while you may not have the marketing budget of a giant like Cadburys to sell your wholesale sweets, you can still use language to your advantage to lure customers in. Try combining eye-catching point-of-sale material with some key words that will tell the customer exactly what to expect and youll find your marketing pieces become even more successful.
Be Descriptive
Dont be shy to use adjectives such as tasty, delectable and scrumptious to embellish simple descriptions. These descriptive words will make more of an impact on your customer and draw them in. So rather than simply telling the customer that you stock dark chocolate with 75 per cent cocoa, why not tell them that you sell smooth dark chocolate rich with 75 per cent cocoa.
The British have always loved their food, and sweet treats are no exception. There are a number of great English words which describe exactly how much we enjoy what we are eating. From delicious to yummy, and mouth-watering to luscious, there are no shortage of adjectives to choose from.
Advertising copywriters over the years have learnt to use the power of words to great effect by employing techniques like alliteration (lovely lickable lollies), onomatopoeia (munch, crunch, snap and nibble) and similes (tastes like heaven). All these tricks can be used easily in the marketing of wholesale sweets.
Use Language Appropriate to Your Market
When youre choosing words to use to market your wholesale sweets, think about to whom you are trying to market each particular confectionery. Kids will respond well to adjectives like yummy, fruity, tasty and verbs like munch, crunch, scoff and gobble. The adult or luxury market, on the other hand, will respond to descriptions like luxe, divine, smooth, rich, velvety and verbs like indulge, savour and enjoy.
Familiar Phrases
Its a good idea, particularly when youre trying to get your customers to try something new, to link it with a familiar phrase or metaphor. Use phrases like sweet dreams and sweetheart to make your customer smile, or perhaps tempt them into being a sucker for a lolly or tell them your new marzipan is the icing on the cake.
Language is a great way to break down barriers with customers and get them to try your product. Whether you decide to tempt them with delectable, delicious descriptions, or make them smile with references to chewing over our new toffee selection, words can be a valuable asset in your marketing arsenal.
