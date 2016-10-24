Uniserve Receives Largest Order in Its History

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: USS) wishes to announce that it has entered into a contract to provide extensive B2B technology and IT Solutions to a major international institution representing the largest single order in its history amounting to added revenue of approximately $1,000,000. The work will be completed in stages over the next six month period and will commence before the end of this month.

The Company has been developing their B2B Managed Services platform over the past 18 months and this latest order validates the Company's commitment and expertise in this sector.

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX VENTURE: USS) is a leader in the integration and delivery of voice and data services over multiple IP networks directly or through wholesale partnerships to businesses and retail consumers throughout Canada. In the B2B sector, Uniserve now offers services ranging from co-location data storage, automatic file backups, a managed service platform, firewalls, security systems, and guaranteed constant internet connectivity, all backed with 24/7 Vancouver based technical support. Learn more at or at . This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Michael C. Scholz, Chairman of the Board

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

Mr. Mark Stanton

Uniserve Communications Corporation

