Pizza 73 Fundraiser Returns to Top 2016 Donation Goal of $500,000

Smiling Pizzas to Be Sold in Support of Children's Miracle Network

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Pizza lovers can smile and say 'cheese' because Pizza 73, Western Canada's leading pizza chain, returns this month with its Slices for Smiles fundraiser to raise money in support of Children's Miracle Network. From now until November 13, customers can share a smile, satisfy their cravings and help the pizza chain surpass the milestone of $2.5 million in donations.

"There is no shortage of reasons to support children's hospitals across Canada," said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza 73. "One in 10 children in North America are treated by a Children's Miracle Network member hospital each year. That means you likely know someone whose life is impacted by the support of our customers."

To participate, customers can purchase a special 9" pepperoni smile pizza for $4.99 from any traditional Pizza 73 store in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Children's Miracle Network and its member hospitals in Western Canada. Donations can also be added to any orders placed by phone, online at or through the Pizza 73 iPhone app.

"We appreciate the incredible commitment for our cause that we see from Pizza 73 and its operators," said Adam Starkman, Chief Development Officer for Children's Miracle Network. "The financial support that our member hospitals receive through this partnership is a wonderful example of how Pizza 73 embraces the communities they serve."

Since 2007, Slices for Smiles fundraising efforts have raised funds for Children's Miracle Network through Pizza 73, and sister brand Pizza Pizza, to provide critical treatments, equipment and care for kids in your community. For more information on Pizza 73's community initiatives or to make a donation, visit .

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the non-profit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at and .

About Pizza 73

Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, over 20 different toppings and four styles of crust (traditional pan, super pan, whole grain and gluten-free), and an assortment fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit for more information.

Contacts:



Torchia Communications

Sarah Todd

(416) 341-9929 ext. 234





Torchia Communications

Kathleen Stelmach

(416) 341-9929 ext. 227





More information:

http://www.pizza73.com/



PressRelease by

Pizza 73

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 16:37

Language: English

News-ID 502400

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pizza 73

Stadt: EDMONTON, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease