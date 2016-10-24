Discover Bermuda's Lesser-Known Beaches

For a relaxing and authentic beach break in Bermuda, try exploring these beautiful, lesser-known beaches around the island.

(firmenpresse) - Over the past three decades I've helped a great number of clients plan their perfect beach break in Bermuda. I've had the good fortune (and good management!) to have spent many wonderful times exploring the hidden natural gems of this beautiful and much-loved British Territory.



While many people planning a beach break in Bermuda are drawn to the magnificent well-known beaches  like Horseshoe Bay, Tobacco Bay and Elbow Beach, for example  there are plenty of others that are not so high-profile, yet are every bit as beautiful. And, even after so many years, this place still manages to surprise me every time



The Beautiful Coastline



The 75 miles of Bermuda coastline is home to some 34 beaches  all of which share elements of the island's unique natural beauty. Some are long, sandy arcs, others are dramatic and rocky, and others are tiny, hidden coves surrounded by reefs and only accessible by boat.



Here are a few of my top personal picks from the lesser-known places I recommend you explore on a beach break in Bermuda, accessible from any of our resorts on the island.



Deep Bay  North Shore Road



Not many tourists ever get to see this lovely place, which is a shame  although, it's not, as well! It doesn't have a marked entry point, which goes a long way to explaining why, but it's well worth a little detective work to find it. The entry is actually through an opening in a wall at the bottom of a cliff and you'll have to visit at low tide as the beach completely vanishes at high tide. It's an absolutely stunning place to swim in the clear, shallow waters, and it's a favourite with the locals  but they won't mind sharing. To get there, head out of Hamilton along the North Shore Road towards Clarence Beach (marked) then ask a local.



Grape Bay Beach  Paget



While this is actually a private beach owned by the local wealthy residents of the South Shore, as it is part of the National Park it does allow public access. As long as you're respectful nobody seems to mind. You can easily reach it from our Elbow Beach and Coco Reef resorts in Paget Parish. As the beach is not publicised, there is rarely anyone there and you might even have the stunning pale pink sands yourself. It's a wonderful place to swim and the water is absolutely clear and pristine. This is the epitome of a tropical paradise and one of my very favourite finds. To get there, turn off the South Road at Paget and walk down through the neighbourhood lanes to a pathway that leads to the beach.





Somerset Long Bay Beach  Sandys Parish



Just a hop and a skip away from the Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa, this is one of the prettiest and most relaxing spots on the island, set right on the edge of the Somerset Long Bay Nature Reserve. Very secluded and with lovely shallow waters out to about 100 metres, it's a fantastic place to snorkel as well as swim. For anyone interested in bird watching, this place is a haven for resident and migratory species and you'll often see herons, warblers, kingfishers and egrets  usually heading to the fresh water pond in the park. If you want to explore the park further after a swim, there's a well-marked foot trail. To get there, follow the signs from Cambridge Road (off Somerset Road) to Daniel's Head Road and follow that until you see the signed entry to the beach.



There are so many more 'undiscovered' beaches around the island, and even though they aren't publicised, the locals are usually happy to share some recommendations. For any of my clients who are looking for a more relaxed and authentic beach break in Bermuda, I always recommend they spend some time exploring these off-the-beaten-track pockets of coastline.





http://www.prestigeholidays.co.uk/bermuda/resorts



John Dixon is an experienced world traveller and the Managing Director of Prestige Holidays. An expert in luxury accommodation in Bermuda, Croatia, Sicily and many other destinations around the globe for over 30 years, John tries to visit each of the destinations regularly in order to ensure the quality of his properties and stay up-to-date about the latest local news and events.



