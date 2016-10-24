Wefunder Launches 10 New Regulation Crowdfunding Offerings -- the Biggest One-Week Bump in Offerings Since Reg CF Legislation Took Effect in May 2016

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- , the most popular platform for Regulation Crowdfunding, today launched 10 new Reg CF offerings -- the biggest one-week bump in offerings since the legislation took effect in May 2016.

Before today:

had launched across all the FINRA-approved Reg CF portals

43 of those had met their funding goal (30 on Wefunder)

In total, companies have raised more than $10M via Reg CF -- including nearly $500,000 in the past week (more than half via Wefunder)

Three companies have raised $1M plus via Reg CF (all on Wefunder)

With today's new offering, the total number of companies now stands at 55. The newest Reg CF offerings are:

, which is building compact, powerful, quiet, efficient, low-vibration, multi-fuel capable combustion engines;

, which crafts home-grown, natural fruit cordials;

, making organic feminine hygiene available to women around the world;

; which offers a new type of electric guitar that anyone can play;

, maker of comfortable and stylish electric bicycles;

, which offers evolved, barrel-aged rums;

, which crowdsources diagnosis, helping solve cases for real patients;

, the first home server for everyone; and

, a blockchain inspired, decentralized, open source, zero knowledge global information security solution.

In addition, Wefunder portfolio company is returning to raise a second round (after raising more than $460,000 via Wefunder in August 2016 -- exceeding its initial goal of $50,000).

Mike Norman, President and Co-Founder of Wefunder, said, "In recent weeks, we've seen accelerating interest from companies wanting to leverage Reg CF -- perhaps after seeing the successful closing of so many Reg CF offerings. We're also seeing investments ramp up -- in the past week alone, Wefunder offerings raised more than $500,000. The numbers show that Wefunder has broken away from the pack to become far and away the number one choice for Reg CF among both companies and investors -- it's really exciting to see this taking off."

Norman noted that companies with a strong local following tend to do particularly well with Reg CF offerings. "Companies that already have a strong base of loyal customers have a built-in audience for raising money -- because often, passionate customers welcome the chance to own equity in the companies they love," he said.

The legislation went into effect May 16, 2016, allowing everyday people (not just the wealthy) to invest as little as $100 in startups and small businesses. Also known as , the law allows private companies to raise up to $1 million per year from their friends, customers, neighbors, and communities, by selling either debt or equity.

Wefunder is registered with the SEC and FINRA as a funding portal, eligible to facilitate Regulation Crowdfunding offerings. Wefunder's founders played a key role in helping to write the JOBS Act Title III legislation and facilitating its passage by Congress in 2012, and they are currently working closely with congressional representatives on the Fix Crowdfunding Act, which ties up several loose ends not addressed in the Title III legislation.

To register as a potential investor at Wefunder, visit . The minimum investment is $100. To get funded on Wefunder, visit .

helps anyone invest as little as $100 in startups you love, and is the most popular platform for Regulation Crowdfunding. Its vision is to build a new type of stock market ("a NASDAQ for riskier ventures") that lets the public allocate capital to a wider range of businesses, more broadly and efficiently than banks or venture capitalists. Investors on Wefunder have invested more than $20 million into 130+ companies since 2013, including Zenefits, Checkr and Casetext. Learn more about Wefunder's story at or follow us .

