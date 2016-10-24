Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican") intends to release its Third Quarter 2016 results on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. MT (11:30 a.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2016 Third Quarter.

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-866-225-9256 (North America) or 416-340-8010 (outside North America) 15 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Results Conference Call".

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 17, 2016 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 (North America) or 905-694-9451 (outside North America). Playback passcode: 2018746.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

