Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican") intends to release its Third Quarter 2016 results on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 after the close of the market.
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. MT (11:30 a.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2016 Third Quarter.
To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter: in your web browser or visit the Investors section of our website at and click on "Reports".
To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-866-225-9256 (North America) or 416-340-8010 (outside North America) 15 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Results Conference Call".
A replay of the conference call will be available until November 17, 2016 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 (North America) or 905-694-9451 (outside North America). Playback passcode: 2018746.
The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.
Please visit our website at
Contacts:
Trican Well Service Ltd.
Dale Dusterhoft
President & Chief Executive Officer
Trican Well Service Ltd.
Michael Baldwin
Senior Vice President, Finance & CFO
Trican Well Service Ltd.
(403) 266-0202
(403) 237-7716 (FAX)
2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8
More information:
http://www.trican.ca
Date: 10/24/2016 - 17:13
Language: English
News-ID 502404
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Trican Well Service Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA
Number of hits: 53
