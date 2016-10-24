       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Equipment


Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call

ID: 502404
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican") intends to release its Third Quarter 2016 results on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. MT (11:30 a.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2016 Third Quarter.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter: in your web browser or visit the Investors section of our website at and click on "Reports".

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-866-225-9256 (North America) or 416-340-8010 (outside North America) 15 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Results Conference Call".

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 17, 2016 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 (North America) or 905-694-9451 (outside North America). Playback passcode: 2018746.

The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

Please visit our website at

Contacts:
Trican Well Service Ltd.
Dale Dusterhoft
President & Chief Executive Officer


Trican Well Service Ltd.
Michael Baldwin
Senior Vice President, Finance & CFO


Trican Well Service Ltd.
(403) 266-0202
(403) 237-7716 (FAX)
2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8



More information:
http://www.trican.ca



Keywords (optional):

trican-well-service-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/24/2016 - 17:13
Language: English
News-ID 502404
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Trican Well Service Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 53

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Equipment




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.091
Registriert Heute: 20
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 187


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z