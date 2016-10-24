Viterra Recognized with ABEX Service Award

(firmenpresse) - REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Viterra is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce with an ABEX Service Award. The award acknowledges companies that provide exceptional service to its customers, and go above and beyond to meet their needs.

"We're very proud to win an award that recognizes great service. We've made significant investments in our employees, technology and infrastructure to support our customer focus, which is the foundation that Viterra is built on," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's President and CEO for North America. "We realize that each one of our customers has goals and challenges that are unique to them, so we work hard to develop solutions that can make their individual businesses better. Our employees take great pride in being trusted advisors to farmers, so it's great to see their efforts rewarded with this prestigious distinction."

Viterra was presented with the award at the 2016 ABEX Awards gala on October 22.

About Viterra

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit. Viterra is part of the Agricultural Business Segment of .

