Strongbow South Crofty Preliminary Economic Assessment On Schedule for First Quarter 2017

Water Treatment Testwork Initiated Community Meetings Commence

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SBW) is pleased to provide the following progress report for its wholly owned South Crofty tin project, Cornwall, UK:

P&E Mining Consultants Inc. engaged to produce a PEA for the South Crofty Tin Project

Strongbow is pleased to announce that P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Ontario have been engaged to produce a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the South Crofty tin Project.

The PEA is expected to be completed in Q1, 2017.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc. also produced Strongbow's Mineral Resource Estimate, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for South Crofty, which was announced and filed on SEDAR () June 1, 2016. A summary of the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate is presented at the end of this release and can be found at .

Water Treatment Testing

The Company has retained Siltbuster Ltd, one of the UK's leading water treatment providers, to conduct water treatment tests at South Crofty. The objective of the testwork is to demonstrate that mine water can be treated to remove suspended solids (iron oxide) and dissolved metals to meet Environment Agency guidelines for discharge. Test work is anticipated to commence in early November, 2016 and continue over a three month period. At the end of the test period the Company will apply to the Environment Agency for a discharge permit to commence dewatering the South Crofty mine.

The goal is to be able to treat and discharge up to 25,000m3 per day, which would allow for the mine to be dewatered over an 18-24 month period.

First Community Meeting held in Camborne

The Company hosted its first community meeting on Monday, October 10 at Camborne College. Approximately 80 people attended, including local councillors and parish councillors. The initial response to the Company's plans regarding South Crofty was very positive and overwhelmingly supportive. Further community meetings will take place as development at South Crofty progresses.

Richard Williams, President & CEO stated "We have made excellent progress on the ground at South Crofty since completing the acquisition of the project in July this year. Engaging the local community and other stakeholders, and working on a continuous basis with the Environment Agency, the Mineral Planning Authority, and the local council is fundamental to the future success of this project. We look forward to publishing the PEA results and completing the water treatment tests in Q1, 2017."

About South Crofty

The South Crofty tin project comprises an Underground Mine Permission area that covers 1,490 Hectares, an area which includes twenty six (26) former producing mines. Production records go back to 1592, but full-scale mining activities commenced in the mid 17th century. The mine closed in 1998 as a result of the tin price collapse of 1985 and impending changes to mining laws and liabilities in the late 1990s.

A new Mine Permit was granted in 2013, and is valid until 2071, subject to certain planning consents being discharged.

Strongbow acquired the project from administration in July 2016 (), following the publication of a new NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (see news releases dated , and ).

The NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate comprises two zones:

Additional detail can be accessed from the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Company's SEDAR page or from Strongbow's website at , and key notes are provided below:

About the Tin Market

Approximately 350,000 tonnes of tin is consumed annually worldwide. Over 50% of the tin is used in high tech electronics, mainly in the form of lead-free solder. Major producers of tin include China, Indonesia, Peru, Bolivia and Myanmar. In 2016, the tin price has increased from a low point of US$13,000 / tonne (US$5.91 / lb) in January to its current level of approximately US$20,000 / tonne (US$9.09 / lb). For more information on tin, please visit (the International Tin Research Institute).

Qualified Person

Richard Williams, P.Geo. (BC), President & CEO of Strongbow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

For additional information please contact Richard Williams at (604) 638-8005 or by e-mail at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to Strongbow's ability to successfully treat mine-water to Environmental Agency discharge guidelines, to obtain an increase to the water discharge permit and planning consents for the South Crofty tin project, to dewater the mine within the time-frames contemplated and to deliver a positive PEA for the South Crofty tin project.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals and project social acceptability; risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities, the PEA and water treatment testing results; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Strongbow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Strongbow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:



Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR - London)

Camilla Horsfall / Megan Ray

+44 (0) 207 138 3204





More information:

http://www.strongbowexploration.com



PressRelease by

Strongbow Exploration Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 17:25

Language: English

News-ID 502406

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Strongbow Exploration Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease