Three New Ratcheting Wrench Insert Bit Sets Now Available From GearWrench

(firmenpresse) - SPARKS, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- GearWrench®, an innovative hand tool brand known for tools that deliver speed, strength, and access to automotive technicians, today announced the availability of three new Ratcheting Wrench Insert Bit sets. Each insert bit fits into a ratcheting wrench, allowing it to be used like a ratchet with a bit socket, but with a much lower profile for improved access in tight spaces.

The new sets include:

8-Piece Metric Hex Ratcheting Wrench Insert Bit Set

11-Piece Torx® Ratcheting Wrench Insert Bit Set

41-Piece Master Ratcheting Wrench Insert Bit Set

"It's critical today's techs to have tools that allow for easy accessibility in confined areas," said Jim Stewart, product manager for GearWrench. "We designed the Ratcheting Wrench Insert Bits with this in mind. These bits provide exceptional access for users."

The insert bits, which exceed ASME strength requirements, fit in 6-point or 12-point wrenches to provide greater access than a standard ratchet and bit socket. This means fewer components need to be removed to get the job done when working on difficult to reach fasteners, helping jobs get completed faster.

A ball detent securely holds the insert bit in the wrench. Each bit has a size marking on its base for easy identification. The 8 and 11-piece sets come packed in vacuum formed storage trays. The master set features a blow-molded case with storage space for wrenches.

For more information, please visit .

GearWrench is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. Since the launch of the original patented five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GearWrench brand has continuously led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. Millions of GearWrench products have been "Professionally Tested" throughout the world.

:



Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Apex markets its portfolio of diverse products under its own brand names in addition to being the principal manufacturer for several key private label products for certain retailers for many years.

Image Available:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Leckstrom

RoseComm®

215-681-0770





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3071394



PressRelease by

Apex Tool Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 17:21

Language: English

News-ID 502407

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Apex Tool Group

Stadt: SPARKS, MD





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease